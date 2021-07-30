McKinnon, Widra earn state Player of the Year honors

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson State Volleyball - Hoover vs Spain Park 7A title Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball at then net in the class 7A championship final between Hoover and Spain Park during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at Bill Harris Arena on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Two athletes from the Hoover school system were named the top player in Alabama in their respective sport by Gatorade.

Rya McKinnon, a Hoover volleyball star, and Annabelle Widra, a Spain Park softball standout, each were named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state after their terrific seasons during the 2020-21 school year.

Both players are the first to receive the honor in their school program’s history.

McKinnon is a 5-foot-9 rising senior and an outside hitter for the Buccaneers. She led the team to a 50-1 record and the Class 7A state championship last fall. McKinnon totaled 566 kills, 269 digs, 50 service aces and 29 blocks. She was also MVP of the 7A state tournament. McKinnon was named a VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American and a MaxPreps First Team All-American.

“Every opponent has to make their game plan around Rya McKinnon,” said Oak Mountain coach Grace Burgess in a release. “She’s the best outside hitter in the state, and she’s also their best defensive player and serve-receive passer, and a threat behind the service line. She contributes so much to the game as a whole.”

That sentiment is also held by her head coach at Hoover, Chris Camper. In 2019, he said, “Rya is the best passer, probably could be the best setter, is one of our best blockers. She is an all-around, six-rotation, great volleyball player.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year award also considers academic achievements and character traits. McKinnon has maintained a 4.18 GPA and has served as a tutor for younger students and volunteered locally on behalf of food donation drives and youth volleyball camps.

McKinnon is still looking to nail down her future college destination, but she will have plenty of high-level offers.

Widra graduated from Spain Park this spring after six stellar years with the Jaguars. She led the program to a pair of runner-up finishes in 7A and a 21-0 record in the shortened 2020 season.

In her last season, the 5-foot-7 senior right-handed pitcher and shortstop led her team to a 35-7 record, posting a 20-5 record with a 1.31 earned run average in the circle. Widra struck out 236 batters and walked just 12 in 123 innings pitched. She was named Miss Softball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and also batted for a .490 average with 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in.

A Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American, Widra was a five-time ASWA all-state honoree and the Starnes Media All-South Metro Player of the Year. She was ranked as the nation’s

No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2021 by Extra Inning Softball.

According to the Gatorade release, Widra has served as a special education student aide in her school and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth softball programs.

Widra is heading north to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to play her college ball.

“Michigan is getting an awesome student-athlete,” Spain Park head coach CJ Urse Hawkins said. “I can’t wait to watch her on ESPN. She’s extremely versatile and will be truly missed here at Spain Park.”