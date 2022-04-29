May run/walk events planned at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center is holding its 2022 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk on May 28.

Veterans Park in Hoover will host a different walk or run every Saturday during the month of May. Here’s a rundown on each of them:

Donor Dash for Life 5K

The Legacy of Hope nonprofit that supports organ and tissue donation in Alabama is having its third annual Donor Dash for Life 5K on May 7.

Registration is at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $35, but organizers also welcome people to form teams to raise money to support the cause, said Ashley Anderson, the Legacy of Hope’s community liaison.

As participants run the course, those who have received donated organs, people who have donated organs and their families will cheer on the runners, Anderson said.

The event serves both as a fundraiser and awareness campaign for Legacy of Hope, which coordinates organ procurement for the transplant centers at UAB Hospital and Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The first year’s race was held virtually in 2020, and last year, about 90 runners and walkers took part in an in-person race at Veterans Park, raising more than $3,500, Anderson said. The goal this year is to have at least 120 people and raise more than $5,000, she said.

For more information, call 205-731-9200 or visit legacyofhope.org/event/donor-dash-for-life-5K.

Walk to Cure Arthritis

The Arthritis Foundation is putting on its 2022 Walk to Cure Arthritis on May 14.

The program begins at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The aim is to honor the 54 million Americans who battle arthritis and raise money to find better treatments and a cure for the disease, which causes pain in people’s joints and can reduce mobility.

The Walk to Cure Arthritis is the flagship fundraising event for the foundation. People are encouraged to form teams to both raise money and participate in the event.

The goal this year is to raise $40,000. As of April 20, 47 people on 14 teams had signed up for the Alabama walk at Veterans Park and had raised more than $7,500, according to the Arthritis Foundation website.

For more information or to register to walk or as a fundraiser, go to events.arthritis.org.

Birmingham Great Strides Walk

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is holding its Birmingham Great Strides Walk at Veterans Park on May 21.

Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the 3-mile walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birmingham Great Strides Walk has been held virtually, with people participating separately in their own neighborhoods and communities, said Margaret Smith, executive director for the Alabama chapter of the foundation.

This year, while the in-person group walk is back, people still have the option to participate virtually, she said. People are encouraged to create fundraising teams, getting people to sponsor them in the walk, either individually or as a group.

Last year’s virtual event raised about $85,000, Smith said. This year, the goal is $98,500, she said. As of April 20, about $17,000 had been raised, according to the foundation’s website. Normally, about 300 people participate in the in-person walks, Smith said.

To register for the walk or get more information, go to fightcf.cff.org/greatstrides and look for the Birmingham walk.

Kitty Kat Haven 5K Meow-A-Thon & 1-mile Whisker Walk

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free shelter for cats and kittens on Old Columbiana Road in Hoover, is holding its 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk on May 28.

On-site registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m., and the 5K is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 ($15 for children ages 10 and younger), while the cost for the 1-mile walk is $15 ($5 for children ages 10 and younger), through May 27. The day of the race, the cost goes up $5.

Packet pickup will be available May 26 and 27 at the rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road from 1 to 6 p.m., or at Veterans Park on race day. Medals will be given to the top male and female finishers, as well as the top three male and female finishers in various age groups.

Last year’s event drew about 120 participants and, with money from sponsors included, raised about $8,000 to $10,000 for the shelter, race director Kim Tyler said.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/kittykathavenandrescue5kmeowathon.