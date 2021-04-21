Major League Soccer chooses Hoover-Vestavia Soccer to join national league

The Hoover-Vestavia Soccer club has been chosen as the state of Alabama’s only member of the MLS NEXT program, an elite youth soccer league organized and directed by Major League Soccer for the purpose of developing the next generation of male professional and U.S. National Team players.

The affiliation will allow Hoover-Vestavia Soccer players to compete nationally against elite clubs such as Atlanta United, FC Dallas, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC and others who are part of the MLS NEXT program, which was launched in 2020.

The Hoover-Vestavia Soccer (HVS) teams will be comprised of players ages U12-U19 (2003-2010 birth years). Tryouts for the new MLS NEXT teams will be held at Hoover-Vestavia Soccer facilities on May 15-16.

“Everyone at HVS has been working hard to provide the best environment for the growth of our players and our sport," said Mike Getman, director of coaching for Hoover-Vestavia Soccer. "Quality coaches, players and facilities have been in place from the start. Now, we have the very best playing platform available. We are all very excited to start this new chapter in Alabama soccer.”

Many professional and U.S. National Team players have come through the Hoover and Vestavia Hills soccer clubs, including Chris Richards, Brandon Servania and current Birmingham Legion forward JJ Williams.

This selection by MLS NEXT places the Hoover-Vestavia Soccer program in the nation’s highest level of play.

“We believe that by being a part of the top-playing platform in the country that this will benefit our players and coaches alike and bring recognition to the talent coming out of the state of Alabama,” Getman said.

Each MLS NEXT player will receive a holistic plan for personal growth, including on-field, strength and conditioning, academic, college placement, and specific support tailored for the needs of the individual.

To sign up for tryouts and for more information on HVS, visit: HooverVestaviaSoccer.com. For information on the MLS NEXT program, visit: www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.