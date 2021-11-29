Local teams conclude cross-country season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marvin Gentry/AHSAA Hoover's Elijah Joseph overtakes a Fairhope runner to finish seventh at the state meet Nov. 6 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The high school cross-country season has concluded, with Hoover and Spain Park finishing things at the state meet Nov. 6.

The Hoover boys finished third in Class 7A at the meet, held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The team was led by junior Elijah Joseph with a finishing time of 15:50, good enough for seventh place. He was followed by Charles Morris (15th, 16:02), Danny Tackett (20th, 16:09), Matthew Harden (21st, 16:10), Sam Kilgore (42nd, 16:39), Luke Hunter (45th, 16:42) and Zander Dakis (52nd, 16:49).

Though Spain Park’s boys didn’t make it to the championship, there were three racers from the team that competed as individuals, including Garrett Bishop (41st, 16:38), Webb Harper (46th, 16:43) and Kenneth Bishop (49th, 16:45).

Hoover’s girls wound up sixth in 7A. The team was led by Lila Hunter (12th, 19:14). She was followed by Ashley Girouard (26th, 19:39), Lana Kate Hammonds (37th, 20:04), Ava Sparks (44th, 20:17), Lauren Harding-Smith (60th, 20:45), Tamsyn Gibbs (65th, 20:51) and Sarah Hertz (80th, 21:13).

The Spain Park girls took the next spot, finishing seventh. They were led by Mackenzie Culpepper, who ran 19:06 to finish seventh in the race. Delaney Vickers (36th, 20:03), Peyton LeCroy (47th, 20:18), Savannah Hodgens (48th, 20:19), Mackenzie Colbaugh (96th, 21:34), Chloe Finnocchiaro (104th, 21:45) and Remy Richards (107th, 21:48) accumulated points for the Jaguars as well.