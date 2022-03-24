Lamey wins wrestling state championship

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Right: Hoover’s Jack Lamey Jr. celebrates his title in the 182-pound weight class, winning Most Outstanding Wrestler as well. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Spain Park’s Bradley Williams wrestles at the state tournament in February. Prev Next

Hoover’s Jack Lamey Jr. came away from the state wrestling tournament with a state championship, winning the 182-pound class.

Lamey, who also was named the 7A Most Outstanding Wrestler, defeated Dothan’s Garrett Holland, Smiths Station’s Lance Peterson and Bob Jones’ Evan Pippin to secure the crown.

As a team, Hoover finished eighth in Class 7A, accumulating 43 points, while Spain Park finished in a tie for ninth with 35 points.

Thompson ran away with the 7A title, scoring 194.5 points. Vestavia Hills was second with 118.5, and Hewitt-Trussville scored 106.5 for third. Huntsville and Smiths Station finished ahead of Oak Mountain and Bob Jones, which tied for sixth.

Hoover’s Broc Metcalf finished third at 138 pounds, beating Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sullivan in the third-place match. To get there, Metcalf defeated Spain Park’s Brad Cummings but fell to Enterprise’s Cody Kirk. Metcalf rebounded to beat Smiths Station’s D’sean Lee in the consolation semifinals.

Jake Thompson (106), Landon Sanders (113), Ty Sisson (120), Baylor Hardy (126), Vincent Aspito (132), Ian Addison (145), Liam Harrell (152), Keith Christein (160) and Chaleb Powell (285) also competed at state for Hoover.

Bradley Williams led Spain Park with a second-place finish in the 126-pound division. He knocked off Huntsville’s Joseph Sowell and Hoover’s Baylor Hardy to reach the final, where he fell to Thompson’s Yanni Vines.

William Conlon finished third in the 182 bracket, beating Thompson’s Nathan Black in the third-place match. Conlon defeated Hewitt-Trussville’s Cameron Cantwell in the quarterfinals but fell to Bob Jones’ Evan Pippin in the semifinals. He beat Vestavia’s Trey Saunders to reach the third-place match.

Brad Cummings (138), Jackson Mitchell (170) and Rayshod Burts (285) also wrestled for the Jags.