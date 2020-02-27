Lady Jags punch ticket to state final

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A The Spain Park bench erupts after Katie Flannery (22) made a 3-pointer in the second half of an AHSAA Class 7A state semifinal game between Spain Park and McGill-Toolen on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Jags defeated McGill-Toolen 48-35 to advance to the Class 7A state championship Sat. Feb. 29, against Hoover. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker (10) shoots for 2-points as she’s fouled by McGill-Toolen's Anna Reed McNeece (35) in the second half of an AHSAA Class 7A state semifinal game between Spain Park and McGill-Toolen on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. BIRMINGHAM — It’s a date.

With a 48-35 victory over McGill-Toolen in Thursday’s Class 7A state semifinal, the Spain Park High School girls basketball team will face crosstown rival Hoover in Saturday’s state championship game.

The Lady Bucs beat Central-Phenix City earlier Thursday at Legacy Arena. Now, they're all that stand between Spain Park, the 2018 state champion, and its second title in three years.

“It was a good win for us, and we’re excited to be back in the finals,” Spain Park head coach Mike Chase said.

Spain Park and Hoover split their previous matchups this season, with Hoover winning 56-32 in December and Span Park prevailing 61-56 in January.

The teams also met in the 2017 state final, which Hoover won in overtime.

“If you look at it, the past four years, Hoover City Schools — one of the teams — has won a state championship, and I think that first of all you’ve just got to be happy four your city,” Spain Park senior Sarah Ashlee Baker said. “But then second of all, what’s better than playing your rival team in a state championship game? Nothing, that’s the team that you want to play.”

Spain Park (31-4) advanced to the state final thanks to a persistent effort against McGill-Toolen (26-7).

The Lady Jags led by four points after one quarter and by two at halftime, 19-17. Barker paced her team with nine first-half points, while Avery Masdon had seven.

Chase said his team’s defense carried it early on.

“You never know what you’re going to get when you’re playing in front of a big crowd and on a floor like this and as much space around the rim and stuff,” Chase said. “Usually, games are more low scoring in the finals, but I thought we got into a pretty good rhythm in the second half.”

Two-point baskets out of the break from Barker and Haley Russell, along with a 3 from Masdon, helped Spain Park take control in the third quarter. The Lady Jags stretched their advantage to nine, 32-23, before McGill-Toolen cut into the deficit with consecutive 3s.

A pair of Masdon free throws gave Spain Park a 34-29 edge heading into the final quarter.

“Avery played out of her mind today,” Chase said. “I know Avery’s playing a great game when she’s making free throws, and she made free throws today.”

Barker started the final quarter with a tone-setting 3, as she and Masdon carried their team down the stretch. Barker finished with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Masdon finished with 14 points.

“They put a lot of bodies in front of her,” Chase said of Barker. “As long as she can not get herself frustrated early in the game, she usually finds a way — it might not be until the third quarter, fourth quarter — to kind of take over.”

Spain Park outrebounded McGill-Toolen 32-19 and converted 16-of-23 free throws.

Chase said his team will go back to the school tonight to watch film and get ready for Saturday’s game against Hoover.

It’s nothing new.

“We prepare for Hoover 365 [days per year],” he said.

The state final tips off at 4 p.m. at Legacy Arena.