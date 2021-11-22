Lady Jags fueled by low expectations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Camille Chase (24) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Hoover’s Devon Davidson (4) in a December 2020 game.

Mike Chase doesn’t mind the underdog role.

In fact, he embraces it.

After several years being at or near the top of the totem pole in Class 7A, not much is expected from the Spain Park High School girls basketball team this year from the outside world. The Lady Jaguars want to exceed those expectations.

Spain Park has dealt with more roster attrition than normal. In addition to the normal graduating seniors, the Lady Jags have also lost a few players who transferred schools and a few others who excel in other sports and chose to exclusively focus on them.

With that being said, the Lady Jags will move forward with what they have, which is a team full of players willing to compete each and every game.

“I’ve got kids that will listen to everything I tell them to do,” said Chase, the Spain Park head coach. “They’ll run through a brick wall. We’re going to be competitive.”

One thing Chase believes will make a difference this season is his four seniors. Those seniors have been in the program for several years and know exactly what Chase expects from his teams.

Camille Chase, Kerri Barnes, Paxton Gillipsie and Alex Baskin will lead this year’s team on and off the court. Camille has been a contributor for a few years and will need to have a strong year on both ends of the floor to give the Lady Jags a chance, but the other three will have their chance to make a significant impact as well. Their coach believes they could have started and done well for many other teams throughout the state the last couple years.

“They don’t have a lot of experience on the floor, but I’ve got four 17- and 18-year-old kids that are really good in the weight room, really tough, physical, completely bought in to what I’m saying, and they like each other,” Mike Chase said.

Over the summer, Spain Park played some of the top teams in the state, competing well against Hazel Green, Hoover, Sparkman, Bob Jones and others.

“Everybody thinks we’re going to be down, but I just like that situation, and I think our kids like that situation,” Chase said.

The in-season schedule isn’t any easier. The Lady Jags took on Sparkman to begin the season and face McGill-Toolen, Mortimer Jordan, Hoover and Homewood in non-area play. They also host the Chevron Classic and play in a tournament in Florida, which will provide quality competition as well.

Chase said one of the most difficult aspects of any season is playing in Area 6, which features Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Gadsden City. Hewitt-Trussville was in the state championship game last year, and Vestavia Hills appears primed to make a run at it this year.

But Chase believes his team has plenty of room to grow and wants nothing more than to snag one of those top two spots in the area and advance to the playoffs.

“We could get to the playoffs and easily be under .500 [record wise],” Chase said. “We have more growth in us than some other teams do.”