Lady Bucs in the mix for six straight

× Expand Staff Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) Hoover’s Aaliyah Blanchard (13) passes the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal girls basketball game on Feb. 27 at Legacy Arena.

The Hoover High School girls basketball team begins another season with the same sky-high expectations that have defined the program for half a decade.

Five consecutive Class 7A state championships have created a standard few programs anywhere could match, and the Lady Bucs believe they have the pieces to remain firmly “in the mix for six.”

Head coach Krystle Johnson knows her team carries a target every night, but she prefers to focus on the daily work rather than the streak itself. With a roster heavy on seniors but also filled with youth in key places, she’s already seen strengths and challenges emerge.

“On any given night, we could play anywhere from eight to 10 people, some nights 12,” Johnson said. “We do have a lot of people we can depend on, which is something that is good. Just considering what happened last season and Khloe [Ford] getting hurt… we now know that if something were to happen to somebody of significance, we could find some way to replace them.”

That depth is promising, but the inexperience is real.

“We got four freshmen, one sophomore, two juniors that have never played varsity before,” Johnson said. “We kind of are young and inexperienced.”

Two freshmen are especially important: point guards Kristen Winston and Ava Leonard, who have both been on varsity since seventh grade [Leonard has been at Spain Park the last two years], but now carry responsibility they’ve never held.

“It’s just a little bit different when you got Hoover on the front of your jersey and you’re the primary point guard,” Johnson said. “They’ve had some growing pains… but one of the best things about our schedule is they are going to learn quick.”

The return of standout post Khloe Ford, a recent University of Missouri signee, changes the dynamics as well.

“We try not to let it change too much,” Johnson said, though she acknowledged the team had to adjust after playing a five-out system without her last year. “Now that she’s back, it’s been an adjustment.”

The senior group — Aaliyah Blanchard, Akeera Sparks, Chasity Johnson, Ford and Kayla Maxwell — brings leadership, perspective and a unified message.

“We have this saying in our weight room, it’s ‘Best is the standard.’ Each year, every time a new class comes in, we have a standard, and it’s our job as upperclassmen to set that standard,”said Blanchard, who recently signed with Middle Tennessee State University.

“This team could be really, really good,” Johnson said.

Rounding out the varsity roster this season are Londyn Cook, Aubree Elder, Tatum English, Hadley Williams and Karrington Wooden.

Even with five straight titles in the rearview mirror, the Lady Bucs remain locked into the future.

The schedule remains challenging. In December, the Lady Bucs face Chelsea, Sparkman, Thompson, Hazel Green and at least seven out-of-state teams across various events.

In January, Hoover will take on its area foes Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain twice, in addition to games against Park Crossing and a few more teams outside of state lines.

“[Johnson] makes our schedules hard so that we can prepare for the state championship. Playing at Hoover is not easy,” Blanchard said.