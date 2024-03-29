Lady Bucs capture 4th straight state title

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Lady Bucs celebrate after defeating Hewitt-Trussville 58-56 in the Class 7A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on March 2. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Lady Bucs celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy following Hoover’s 58-56 victory over Hewitt-Trussville. Below: The Lady Bucs celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy following Hoover’s 58-56 victory over Hewitt-Trussville. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Ariana Peagler (14) dribbles the ball guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Lauryn Holley (12). × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Khloe Ford (5) shoots the ball under the goal guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Ashlyn Howard (30). Prev Next

Hoover High School girls basketball coach Krystle Johnson could not contain her emotions following the Class 7A state championship game on March 2.

On the scoreboard at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena, Hoover defeated Hewitt-Trussville 58-56. It is the fourth consecutive state championship for the Lady Bucs, and the third time in the last six years the Lady Huskies have earned the red map trophy as the runners-up.

For Johnson, her smile (and tears) showed the pride of watching her team write a new chapter in the Hoover girls basketball annals. Some assumed the Lady Bucs’ dynasty would fade following the departure of Aniya Hubbard and Reniya Kelly. At the outset of the season, there were no household names on the Hoover roster.

That’s no longer the case. Sophomore Khloe Ford is clearly the next star player to emerge for the Lady Bucs, as she capped off a brilliant postseason run with another double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds in the final.

But it wasn’t just Ford. Seniors Kamryn Lee, Ariana Peagler, Jillian Clark-Williamson and Katie Ridgeway were asked to carry a significant amount of responsibility. They rose to the occasion.

“These girls were asked to do so much and had so many people against them,” Johnson said. “This is the culmination of so much emotion.”

On that day, Hoover was clearly the better team through three quarters, opening up a 43-33 lead after three quarters.

Hewitt-Trussville refused to let Hoover coast in the fourth quarter. The Lady Huskies came out hot and cut the deficit all the way to 51-50, before Ford’s three-point play made it 54-50 with a couple minutes to play. Hoover held on the rest of the way.

Hoover was a team prepared to weather that late-game storm. Kaitlyn Gipson went for 12 points, Layla Cannon added eight, and Peagler and Lee each scored seven.

“Hewitt gave us a fight,” Johnson said. “Jordan Hunter is one of the best players in the state and she left it all on the floor.”

The Hoover seniors will complete their high school careers knowing nothing other than winning it all. But for Lee and Peagler particularly, this one will hold a special place.

“This is the best one,” Lee said. “We were doubted so much, and we worked so hard and everything fell in place. Even though it wasn’t the prettiest game, we pulled it through and played to our standard and played as Hoover.”

The memories formed on both sidelines will cause those smiles to be recreated for many years to come.

“I’m just so happy,” Lee said.