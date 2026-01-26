Laatsch family returns home for in-season basketball game

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson Laatsch basketball Members of the Laatsch family following the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley PA announcer William Laatsch during the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chris and Austin Laatsch following the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson Laatsch basketball Orange Beach coach Chris Laatsch during the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson Laatsch basketball Bozeman player during the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson Laatsch basketball Bozeman coach Austin Laatsch during the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson Laatsch basketball Orange Beach player during the high school basketball game between Orange Beach and Deane Bozeman on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Claire Johnson. Prev Next

The Laatsch family had a reunion of sorts last week in Birmingham.

Father took on son last Monday at Legacy Arena, as Chris Laatsch's Orange Beach High School basketball team took down son Austin's Bozeman High School (Florida) team.

Chris Laatsch is hoping it will be the first of multiple games his Makos squad plays on the Legacy Arena floor this season, as he has a squad capable of making it back to the state final four in a few weeks. Austin Laatsch is in his first year as head coach at Bozeman and played his high school ball locally at Spain Park for his father.

Many members of the Laatsch family, one known far and wide in basketball circles throughout the state and region, were able to attend the game, which took place directly following the NBA G-League Birmingham Squadron game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

As an added bonus, William Laatsch was behind the microphone as the PA announcer for the contest.