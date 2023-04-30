Kelly named Miss Basketball to cap stellar career

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) dribbles the ball toward the goal during a Northwest Regional semifinal game between the Bucs and Jets at Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Feb. 17.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association acknowledged this year what those within the Hoover High School girls basketball have believed for many years: that Reniya Kelly is the best player in Alabama.

Kelly was named Miss Basketball by the ASWA, while Baker’s Labaron Philon was named Mr. Basketball.

Kelly helped lead Hoover to a third consecutive state championship this season, as the Bucs compiled a 35-1 record. She averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game to cap off her career.

“She deserves it and has deserved it before now, and I’m glad they acknowledged that with an award,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “It was already a known fact.”

The University of North Carolina signee finished with 2,272 career points, the most in Hoover history, and was a four-time all-state player.

“I was happy that they picked me,” Kelly said. “I felt like I deserved it because of how the season went. I’ve put in a lot of hard work to be recognized.”

Kelly gives Hoover an unprecedented third Miss Basketball winner, joining Sidney Spencer (2003) and Marqu’es Webb (2013) as previous winners of the award.

Kelly was a part of four state championships during her varsity career and was also named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year for the season.

“It took a lot of hard work, patience and fight to get here,” Kelly said.

Johnson said Kelly’s Gatorade Player of the Year banner was recently hung in the gym at Hoover and no one will wear Kelly’s No. 10 jersey again.

“She’s made it where nobody will ever forget her name,” Johnson said. “All of it is a testament to the hard work she’s put in. We can all look back on her career and say it was a job well done.”

Bucs, Jags represented on all-state team

In addition to Kelly’s accolades, Lady Bucs Layla Etchison and Alanah Pooler were recognized as part of the Class 7A all-state team. Etchison was named second team and Pooler was named honorable mention.

Both players eclipsed 1,000 career points during their senior campaigns, with Etchison performing as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12 points per game. Pooler went for 8 points per game and 4 rebounds.

On the boys side, Hoover center DeWayne Brown and Spain Park forward Sam Wright were each named first-team all-state players in 7A. Brown averaged a double-double for the season, going for 15 points and 10 rebounds per game and helping lead the Bucs to the state championship. Wright finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds per contest.

Hoover guard Salim London was named to the second team. He averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Bucs, as the sophomore built upon a strong freshman campaign.

Senior guard Zach Gray earned a spot on the third team, as the Spain Park senior capped off his career with a 16-point average per game. The Jags advanced to the state final four for the third straight year and finished the season with a 25-7 record.

Hoover’s Scott Ware was named 7A Coach of the Year after leading the Bucs to the state title in his third season at the helm. His team defeated former Hoover coach Charles Burkett’s Central-Phenix City squad in the championship game.