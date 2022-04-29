Kelly named 7A Player of Year, others make all-state team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marvin Gentry. Class 7A Player of the Year Reniya Kelly of Hoover receives her plaque from AHSAA Assistant Director Brandon Dean, left, and ALFA representative Matt Cobb during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. and Miss Basketball Banquet in March in Montgomery.

Hoover High School girls basketball coach Krystle Johnson recently tweeted a picture of her two star players, Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard, with a caption, “Nobody’s gonna convince me I don’t coach the two best players in the state.”

While seemingly impossible to choose one over the other, the Alabama Sports Writers Association dubbed Kelly the Class 7A Player of the Year. Kelly certainly had an exceptional season, averaging 14 points per game, with four rebounds and nearly five assists to go along with it for the state champs.

Hubbard finished her career by averaging 14 points and six rebounds in a standout season. Kelly is a University of North Carolina commit, and Hubbard has signed with Florida Atlantic University.

Kelly and Hubbard each made the Super All-State team, the top five players in the state regardless of classification. Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele earned the honor of Miss Basketball. It is the second appearance on the Super All-State team for both Kelly and Hubbard, but the first time the tandem has been on it in the same season. Hubbard made it in 2020, and Kelly made it last season.

Hoover is the 12th school to have two Super All-State players in the same season and the first girls team to have two since Midfield in 2008.

The Lady Bucs won the state title for the second straight year and the third over the last four.

After beating Vestavia Hills 73-64 in the state final, Kelly said, “We worked our behinds off every day to get to this point. We got here for a reason.”

On the overall ASWA all-state team, Hubbard and Kelly were named to the first team, while Spain Park’s Camille Chase earned a nod on the third team. Chase capped off a stellar high school career with 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Kelly and Hubbard were named Starnes Media All-South Metro Co-Players of the Year, with Chase garnering a second-team selection.

On the boys side, Colin Turner from Spain Park was named to the first team, and Hoover freshman Salim London received an honorable mention.

Turner was named the Player of the Year on the All-South Metro team, as the 6-foot-9 center and senior capped off his career with a monster season, going for 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Turner helped lead the Jags back to the state final four in back-to-back seasons, despite Spain Park losing eight seniors off last year’s strong squad. Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch called Turner and fellow senior Josh Harrington two of the best leaders he has coached. The Jags put together a 27-8 record, winning eight straight games down the stretch to win the area tournament and two games in the regional tournament.

London was Hoover’s leading scorer, posting 12.2 points per game for a team that won 21 games.