Juanita Boddie volleyball tournament brings more than 100 teams to Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Richards (14) passes the ball in a matchup against Oak Mountain held at Hoover High School on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Hoover High School’s 40th annual Juanita Boddie Volleyball Invitational Tournament is bringing more than 100 teams from four states to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this weekend.

The tournament begins on Friday, Aug. 19, with 30 teams playing and pool play starting at 4 p.m. Pool play continues on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 a.m., with up to 15 simultaneous volleyball games.

“We are excited to host the 40th annual Juanita Boddie Volleyball Tournament, especially with the incredible success players from our area have had at this event,” said Shannon Ealy, general manager for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, in a press release. “We are thrilled to host these amazing high school athletes as they compete in such a prestigious event at our facility.”

The Juanita Boddie Tournament started more than 30 years ago in honor of volleyball coach Juanita Boddie featuring 25 teams and has more than quadrupled in size.

Tournament director Chris Camper said Hoover is honored to host 19 of the top 20 high school volleyball teams in Alabama. “This is the Daytona 500 of volleyball, and we could not be more thrilled to be hosting it at the Hoover Met Complex,” Camper said in the press release.

Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/AL1076.