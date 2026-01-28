Former Hoover coach Josh Niblett takes college coaching job

× Expand Kamp Fender Josh Niblett spent 14 years as the head coach at Hoover High School through 2021. He was recently hired at the University of Colorado to be the tight ends coach. Staff photo.

Josh Niblett, former head football coach at Hoover High School, is making headlines with his next career move.

Niblett has been hired at the University of Colorado to be the tight ends coach for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. He made a splash in his first meeting with the team, with a rousing speech.

× "They thought they buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds."

~Josh Niblett

Asst. Coach, Univ. of Colorado pic.twitter.com/PqVbkzAKwU — St. Michaels Baseball (@GoSaintMichaels) January 24, 2026

Niblett has spent the last four years coaching at Gainesville High in Georgia, where he led the Red Elephants to a 45-9 record and two appearances in the state championship game.

His team was embroiled in controversy last season, after the Georgia High School Association suspended more than 30 players for a playoff game following an altercation on the field. Many of the suspensions were ultimately rescinded, and Gainesville advanced to the state title game by winning the next two games.

However, Gainesville then was stripped of its runner-up finish after Gainesville was found to have played an ineligible player in the semifinals.

Niblett spent 14 years at Hoover, posting a record of 171-26 and winning six state championships. He also coached at Oneonta and Oxford.