Johnson named NFHS Coach of the Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson calls a play in the AHSAA Class 7A Northwest Regional final against Austin at Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Feb. 25. The Lady Bucs defeated Austin 61-25.

In early December, Hoover High School girls basketball coach Krystle Johnson was recognized as the National Federation of High Schools Alabama Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Johnson was nominated by the Alabama High School Athletic Association following the Lady Bucs’ 2020-21 Class 7A state championship season. The award is selected based on “coaching performance, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching,” as stated in a letter from NFHS Executive Director Karissa Niehoff. Last year, Johnson’s Hoover team left no doubt which team was the best in the state. The Lady Bucs stumbled just once, a loss to Hazel Green in mid-January. Other than that, Hoover won its other 32 games, many of them in dominant fashion.

Hoover left very little doubt in the postseason, winning its two area tournament games by an average of 46.5 points, its two regional tournament games by an average of 40 points and its two state tournament games by an average of 21.5 points.

The state championship was the third in the last five years for the Lady Bucs and the seventh in program history. Johnson has been part of six of those titles: as a player in 2001, as an assistant coach in 2010 and 2012 and the last three as head coach.

This year, the Lady Bucs are attempting to do something that has not been accomplished at the highest classification of girls basketball in Alabama since 2015 and 2016, when Jeff Davis won back-to-back 7A titles.

Hoover is off to a strong start this season and looks to be a team capable of repeating, with its only loss a four-point defeat to Lake Highland Prep out of Florida, perennially one of the top high school teams in the nation. Through mid-December, the Lady Bucs were 10-2 on the year and the top-ranked team in 7A in the initial Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.