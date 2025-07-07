Jalen Milroe to hold football camp at Hoover High on July 12

× Expand Photo from Flexwork website Jalen Milroe, a former starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is now with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, a former star quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is leading a youth football camp at Hoover High School this Saturday, July 12.

Milroe and other coaches will provide children with football knowledge and hands-on instruction in an environment designed to be fun, positive and high in energy, according to the camp website. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards.

The camp is open to children ages 6-16. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the cost is $137.87. Go here to register.