Jaguars lean on culture and new pieces as they jump back into a bigger classification

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Barrett Price (7).

Spain Park High School enters 2026 with a small senior class, just 23 players, but what head coach Tim Vakakes describes as a program culture that’s been fully embraced by a group that has watched it be built by the classes before them.

“I think our kids understand our culture going into year five,” Vakakes said. “This group loves each other. It’s a close group.”

The Jaguars move back up into the state’s largest classification and region this fall, a jump Vakakes said his players are ready for given the atmosphere those bigger Friday nights bring. Class 6A, Region 3 will have many familiar foes that will test the Jags on a weekly basis.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Jaylen Mosley (1).

“I think that’s going to be the difference from last year to this year, just the atmospheres,” Vakakes said. “I think our coaches will have our kids prepared, and they’re excited about every Friday night.”

Vakakes called last season rewarding despite a disappointing finish, a 35-31 defeat at eventual state runner-up Saraland in the second round of the playoffs. He said that senior class set a standard he expects to carry into this season without the current team feeling like it has to live up to specific individual comparisons.

“Those kids have won 21 games the last two years,” Vakakes said. “I think that shows this group they can do it, too.”

Spain Park opens the season on the road against Sparkman on Aug. 21, then hosts Bessemer City the following week before region play begins Sept. 4 against Oak Mountain. The Jaguars host Thompson and Tuscaloosa County and travel to Vestavia Hills, Prattville, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville within the region. Spain Park has an open date Sept. 25 and closes the regular season at home against James Clemens.

OFFENSE

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Nash Davis (13).

Junior Nash Davis takes over at quarterback after serving as the backup a season ago. Vakakes said Davis has the talent to be a major college recruit but is coming off arm surgery and should be cleared to practice a few weeks before the season opens.

At running back, CJ Davis transfers in from Hewitt-Trussville, and senior Hudson Hibbard, last year’s backup quarterback, moves into the backfield as well.

The receiving corps is led by junior Barrett Price, who Vakakes said has already earned multiple offers this offseason through his work ethic at camps. Senior tight ends Connor Greb and Landrick Hallman and junior Sawyer Scott give Spain Park size in an offense that uses multiple tight ends, while senior Brody Smith, the son of an assistant coach, is expected to step into a leadership role at receiver.

Up front, senior Sammy Camargo returns at center, and junior Sawyer Pearson, who arrived last year from Florida, has grown into a 285-pound lineman. Junior Isaac Harris returns as a starter, and Eli Berry, a transfer from Helena, and Deonta Pickett, a transfer from Hewitt-Trussville, add depth to the group.

DEFENSE

Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Tristan Hill (12).

Spain Park’s secondary returns significant experience in seniors Tristan Hill and Jaylen Mosley, with junior Dwight Beckford also back after playing extensively as a sophomore.

At linebacker, Tyler Wilson and Jonathan Roberto anchor the group, with Roberto in his third season as a productive player at the position. Junior Israel Anders, junior Hudson Dees, senior Kam Lewis and Malakai Pitts round out the group.

Vakakes said the defensive line has a chance to be the team’s strength, led by MJ Evans, a heavily recruited lineman who recently committed to Auburn. Senior Jaylen Bates and his younger brother, sophomore Jakobie Bates, add size, and junior Wyatt Baty and junior James Jones round out the front. Senior Nic Hendrix moved over from the offensive line this spring to add strength inside.

“That D-line group has a chance to be a strength,” Vakakes said. “It’s got some speed, it’s got some length, and they’re tough.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Senior Garrett Hoffman and sophomore Aiden Holliman will compete at kicker, while Zach Jones-Van Pelt returns as punter. Senior Elijah Blair and junior Asher McBride are among the candidates competing for the long snapper job.