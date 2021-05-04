Jags take home title, Bucs perform well at state

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Athletics The Spain Park High School boys tennis team won the state championship on April 20, 2021, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Spain Park’s Jake Wilson returns the ball as he competes in a singles match against Auburn during the Class 7A state tennis tournament held at the Lagoon Park Tennis Center in Montgomery on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover’s Isaac Hwangpo returns the ball in a singles match against James Clemens during the Class 7A state tennis tournament held at the Lagoon Park Tennis Center in Montgomery on Monday, April 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School boys tennis team had a chance to win it all last spring before COVID-19 wiped out the season.

Undeterred, the Jaguars returned to play this spring and won the Class 7A state championship April 20 at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Spain Park tallied 43 points to win the title, while Hoover and Huntsville finished in a tie for second with 34 points.

“We had the team last year and were hoping we got an opportunity this year,” Spain Park coach Calvin Ganus said. “We were able to pull it out.”

The state championship was the second in program history for the Spain Park boys, with the other coming in 2007.

This year’s team had eight seniors, so it was important for them to finish their careers on a high note.

“The goal was always a state championship,” Ganus said. “Every match, we prepared and played like it. They had tremendous pride.”

Jake Wilson led the charge for the Jags, winning the No. 1 singles title in dominant fashion. He took down Parker Free from Bob Jones in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. He also teamed up with Walker Jackson to win it all at No. 2 doubles. They defeated Isaac Hwangpo and Andrew Pierson from Hoover 6-4, 6-3.

John Kendrick won it all at No. 5 singles, beating Auburn’s Jisung Choo 6-4, 6-4. Brenton Cate and Sam Wasko teamed up to give the Jags four state titles, as they won No. 3 doubles over Huntsville’s Jacob Corrigan and Logan Thomas 6-1, 6-2.

Jackson also advanced to the No. 6 singles final, falling to Huntsville’s Thomas. Cate was a semifinalist at No. 2 singles, and Matthew Kendrick made it to the semis at No. 4 singles, while Wasko played at No. 3 singles.

Ganus said the tournament was a roller coaster and really emotional. He was slightly concerned that the Jags were unbeaten throughout the regular season and guarded against becoming complacent in the midst of all their success. Spain Park won the section tournament as well.

“It’s a good thing I don’t have hair because tennis season stresses me out, watching these matches,” Ganus joked.

“All the credit goes to them,” he added. “It’s nice to be part of a state championship team. They deserve all the credit.”

Hoover’s boys finished tied for second, and the girls tied for third at the state tournament.

Hwangpo defeated Auburn’s Sunghun Cho 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (5-7), 10-6 in an extremely tight match to win the No. 2 singles title. The No. 1 doubles pair of Gavin Patton and Roshan Chavar rallied to defeat Huntsville’s Connor Jiminez and John Lusk 3-6, 6-2, 10-2 in the final. Hwangpo and Pierson fell to Spain Park in the No. 2 doubles final.

Chinonye Mbanugo defeated Florence’s Mattie Pharr 6-3, 6-1 to claim the No. 6 singles state title, while Mbanugo teamed up with Sara Lopez to take down Vestavia’s Emma Smith and Kate Morros in No. 2 doubles.

Arya Tamhane and Kristina Hwangpo reached the final at No. 3 doubles as well, falling 11-9 in a tight third-set tiebreaker.

Both Hoover teams finished second at the Section 3 tournament the previous week to qualify for the state tournament.