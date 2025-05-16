Jags take 2nd at state golf

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Adam Russell tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Adam Russell tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Adam Russell tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Chase Kyes tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Chase Kyes tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Adam Russell tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Chase Kyes tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Griffin Hart tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Griffin Hart tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Tyler Stephens tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Tyler Stephens tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Tyler Stephens tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grayden Robinson tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grayden Robinson tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grayden Robinson tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grayden Robinson tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Cameron Rockett tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Cameron Rockett tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jacob Lee tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jacob Lee tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jacob Lee tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jacob Lee tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Cameron Rockett tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Cameron Rockett tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Tyler Stephens tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Griffin Hart tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Spain Park High School’s boys golf team capped a strong season with a second-place finish at the Class 6A state golf tournament, posting a two-day total of 580 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley’s Ridge Course.

The Jaguars opened the tournament Monday with a solid team round of 287, led by junior Chase Kyes, who fired a bogey-free 66 to set the early pace for Spain Park. Adam Russell contributed a 70, while Luke Philley carded a 75 and Rocco Saia added a 76 to round out the scoring. Landon Crane’s 80 was not included in the team total. Spain Park’s consistency kept them in the hunt heading into the final day, as the Jags trailed Homewood by two strokes.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars returned with a 293, highlighted again by Kyes’ stellar play. He matched his opening round with another 66. Russell posted a 72, Philley added a 73, and Crane stepped up with an 82. Saia’s 83 was not counted in the final score.

Kyes was the standout for Spain Park, finishing with a two-day total of 132 and winning low medalist honors by a single stroke. Russell followed with a combined score of 142, while Philley added a 148 over the two rounds.

Spain Park finished second at 4-over, 18 strokes behind Homewood. Homewood’s second-day performance turned a two-stroke lead into an 18-stroke blowout. Athens was third at 586 and Spanish Fort was fourth at 592.

In Class 7A, Hoover’s boys turned in a pair of strong rounds to earn a third-place finish. The Buccaneers posted a two-day total of 589, finishing at 13-over-par for the tournament.

Hoover opened with a team score of 292 on Monday, paced by Grayden Robinson’s 71. Cameron Rockett followed with a 73, and both Jacob Lee and Tyler Stephens added rounds of 74. Griffin Hart’s 76 did not factor into the team total. The Bucs showed resilience on the back nine, where Robinson shot a 32 to close his round under par and give the team momentum heading into the final day.

On Tuesday, Hoover posted a 297 to close out the tournament. Lee led the way with an even-par 72, while Stephens shot 73 and Robinson added a 74. Rockett again contributed to the scoring with a 78, while Hart matched that number but was not included in the team total.

Robinson ended the tournament with a 145 across two rounds, while Lee posted 146. Stephens finished at 147. Rockett finished at 151.

Hoover finished behind state champion Vestavia Hills, which pulled away from the field at 25-under, and runner-up UMS-Wright at 7-over. The Bucs were six shots back of second place and six strokes ahead of fourth-place Enterprise.