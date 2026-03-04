Jags seeking improvement

× Expand Richard Force Spain Park's Rhys Jones (5)

Spain Park High School baseball’s 2025 season wasn’t what the Jaguars were hoping for, but the season featured plenty of growth and potential for future years.

Head coach Will Smith believes the Jags have enough experience back in 2026 to make a push toward the standard the program has established, starting with getting back into the playoff picture.

“I think we’ve got a chance to be competitive,” Smith said.

Spain Park brings back the bulk of a lineup that was built around underclassmen last season. Smith said the Jaguars finished last year with one freshman starter, five sophomores who started at times, two juniors and a senior. The message to that group has been clear, though: returning does not automatically guarantee improvement.

“We made sure that they heard the message that just because they came back didn’t make them better,” Smith said. “They had to put in work and put in time.”

That growth will be tested in the moments that matter most. Smith said Spain Park’s sophomore-heavy group had plenty of talent but at times tried to do too much in big situations. He pointed to strikeouts in key spots and mental mistakes as areas the Jaguars must clean up.

Spain Park's Connor Greb (10)

“The high school game, in my opinion, stays the same,” Smith said. “The teams that don’t beat themselves — the teams that throw strikes, catch it when it’s hit to them, put the ball in play — those are the teams that are going to be around at the end.”

Spain Park’s senior class includes nine players this spring. The two everyday positional anchors from last season are senior shortstop Rhys Jones, a UAB commit, and senior outfielder Joe Cross, a Snead State commit who will play center field or left field.

Around the diamond, the Jaguars return catcher Evan Taylor, who started as a sophomore. Smith said Spain Park could also allow Taylor to spend more time at designated hitter or first base.

Spain Park's Joe Cross (21)

Connor Greb, an Auburn commit, is expected to start the season at third base. Second base is a competition, and shortstop depth includes senior Ryne Paquette and junior Michael Johnson. Smith said both Paquette and Johnson are expected to pitch, as well. First base remains a question mark entering the season.

In the outfield, Cross returns alongside two juniors, Slade Bounds and Brodie Bragg, giving Spain Park experience in all three spots.

On the mound, Smith said the Jaguars do not have one pitcher expected to carry the load, but he believes Spain Park can piece together a staff. Several arms are in the mix, including Houston Holmes, who gained experience last year as a sophomore, and senior Nathan Byrd, who Smith believes is poised for a strong season.

Hudson Franks, who moved in over the summer, is another pitcher expected to help, along with senior strike-thrower Caden Smith.

Spain Park will be tested early with a schedule that includes the PBR Kickoff Classic, the Perfect Game High School Showdown, the Hoover Buc Classic and tough regular season contests against teams such as Vestavia Hills, Cullman, Huntsville, Hoover, Auburn and Oak Mountain before they get to area play against Pelham, Helena and Chelsea.

“We could be .500 [record-wise] going into area and be good,” Smith said.

For Spain Park, the goal is to peak when the games matter most and to play a cleaner brand of baseball along the way.

“Just hit the ball back over the net,” Smith said, comparing baseball to a sport like tennis. “And just don’t beat yourself.”