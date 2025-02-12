Jags retooling in 2025

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

In many ways, the Spain Park High School baseball team is starting over this spring.

The roster has a robust group of seniors, but not many of them have been leaders on the varsity squad to this point in their careers.

But what those seniors have seen the past few years is the Jaguars winning a lot of games and making the playoffs the last couple of seasons.

“You hope that them being around it and experiencing it, they’re ready,” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said.

The senior with the most returning experience is Patrick McQueeney, who will be looked upon to be a top pitcher for the Jags. He progressed enough last season to start one of the playoff games in their first-round series against Thompson.

The only full-time starter back for Spain Park is Rhys Jones, who will move to shortstop this year as a junior.

Several seniors have stood out to Smith in the lead-up to the season in their quest for playing time. Arnold Bush is a speedster in the outfield. Trevor Julich and Jack Millard are both senior catchers.

Eli Smallwood at first base, Jack Sellers at second, and Andrew Thornton and Hagen Holley in the outfield have been impressive as well.

Junior Logan Bradford and sophomore Connor Greb have been battling at third base. Junior Joe Cross is also in the mix in the outfield, with junior Ryne Paquette competing in the infield.

Jack Lutenbacher is a junior who plays catcher and first base.

Greb is part of a talented group of sophomores that Smith expects to push the upperclassmen. Evan Taylor and Slade Bounds have bright futures as well.

“I’d love to have it like last year, where we have a full roster [of seniors in the lineup], but they’re going to have to step up and compete for spots,” Smith said.

In addition to McQueeney, Charlie Kramer and Max Vinson are seniors who will be counted on for big innings. Wesley Williams, Bryce Campbell and Connor Kinney are all seniors who will be given a shot to prove they are ready.

“Most of them have never had to do it before, so I’m curious to see how much competitive spirit is in those guys,” Smith said. “The sophomore class and freshman class are very talented. They’ll have some good younger guys that are pushing them for sure.”

Spain Park has moved down to Class 6A this season and will play in an area with Chelsea, Pelham and Helena. That does not make things much easier than when the Jags were competing in 7A.