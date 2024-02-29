Jags reclaim state championship crown

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. The Spain Park boys bowling team claimed the AHSAA Class 6A-7A state title on Feb. 2 at Bowlero Mobile. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Luke Eaton reacts after rolling a strike as the Jags compete in the Baker round against Spanish Fort during the AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament at Vestavia Bowl on Jan. 19. Prev Next

Spain Park High School’s boys bowling team claimed redemption at the Class 6A-7A state championship.

Spain Park capped off the two-day state bowling tournament in Mobile by defeating Thompson 4-2 in the championship round. This is the Jags’ second state title in three years, and the fourth in program history. After falling short of the crown by mere pins a year ago, there was only one thing on the mind of everyone within the program this season.

“Last year in Gadsden, we came in second,” said Lillian Singleton, one of Spain Park’s coaches. “I said then, ‘We will be back.’ Guess what? We’re back.”

The state tournament was contested over two days. On the first day, the teams bowl traditional games and are seeded for a single-elimination bracket by total pins. On the second day, teams play a best-of-seven series of Baker games — five bowlers each bowl two frames to make up one game — in a bracket format to determine a champion.

In the 6A-7A final, Thompson won the first game, before Spain Park won three straight to pull to a 3-1 advantage. Thompson bowled a 229 in the fifth game before Spain Park grabbed the victory in the sixth game.

Spain Park entered bracket play as the No. 2 seed, as Hewitt-Trussville edged the Jags by only 20 pins (2,812-2,792) on the first day. Luke Eaton was the individual standout of the tournament, posting a three-game total of 663 to convincingly claim his own state title. Eaton has signed to bowl at Belmont Abbey College.

Michael Kimble finished tied for fifth at 589. He and Eaton are the team’s two seniors, with Kimble still mulling over his college options.

Connor Shamblin, Evan Kelty, Ray Olatubi, Caleb Mason, Zion Mims and Griffin Mikos also contributed.

The Jags were tested in the opening round, as Hartselle pushed the match to seven games. Hartselle bowled games of 227 and 236 to take a 2-1 lead in the match, before the teams alternated the next three. In the seventh, Spain Park won big, 222-143.

Spain Park’s matchup against defending state champion Sparkman was no easy one either, as that contest also went to seven games. Sparkman evened the match at 3-3 by bowling a 257, before the Jags captured the final game with a strong closing frame.

“Against Hartselle, we were nervous,” coach Stephen Hobbs said. “We started getting it together. They didn’t bowl their best, but when they needed it, they did it. That’s just being tough.”

Spain Park has now captured four state championships in the nine years that bowling has been a fully sanctioned sport in Alabama. But this season was the first in which the Jags won the area, the region and state tournament all in the same year.