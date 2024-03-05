Jags loaded with seniors, ready to repeat success

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s CJ Gross (9) pitches in an area game against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field in Trussville in April 2023.

The margins are so close in Class 7A baseball in the Birmingham area that Spain Park High School can ill afford to rest on the success of winning Area 6 last spring.

Spain Park took home the area title and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Vestavia Hills. The Jags posted a 28-9 record in what was a strong campaign.

If the Jaguars hope to achieve anything near that level once again this spring, it will require everything to come together once more.

Head coach Will Smith believes this team certainly has the capability to achieve those things. The Jags feature a large senior class and a handful of players with key experience returning.

Second baseman James Battersby, shortstop Aiden Burke and outfielder Matthew Widra are back and provide comfort and stability for the Jags in the lineup and in the field. CJ Gross and Blake Patrick are also back, as both pitched plenty of key innings last year.

Battersby and Burke are expected to contribute some innings on the mound. Widra was the team’s leading hitter and was second in many other categories. The Jags will rely on that group to lead the way, particularly early in the season, as they figure out the rest of the lineup.

“We’ve got capable guys,” Smith said. “You’re excited to see those guys and watch them compete. They’ve waited their turn, they’ve worked hard, they’ve been good teammates and now you’re excited for them to show what they can do.”

There are 19 seniors on this team, the largest group of 12th graders Smith has ever seen come through his program. Typically, players gradually fall off along the way due to ability or other interests. But not for this group of players, many of whom will get their first opportunity to make a big impact on the varsity level.

“It’s very much a case of loyalty and dedication, and that’s why we’re excited about watching this group go compete,” Smith said. “I think there is definitely some ability there, it’s just being able to do it on a consistent basis.”

Richard Moon, Sam Waldrop, Evan Bistritz, Jackson Bradley, Tyler Walker, Cooper Cole, Caelan Phillips, Jacob Byrd, Sean Corey, Lucas Harvey, Chapman Blevins, Coleman Gray, Connor Langston and Hudson Cahalan are also seniors.

Langston, Phillips, Corey and Cole are among the other pitchers who will be asked to contribute. Gray and Bistritz are battling for time at catcher. Blevins was a key player last year and will hit in the middle of the order. Byrd can play first base and outfield.

There are two sophomores and six juniors on the roster as well.

Spain Park’s field has a new look this year. New turf and lights are now operational, with a restroom project still ongoing.

“It’s going to be very nice once it’s completed,” Smith said.

Smith believes in this team, but he acknowledges it will be a collective effort if the team is to duplicate last spring.

“We have to have quality at-bats throughout the order,” he said. “We’re going to need guys that have dirty uniforms, that win the small attention-to-detail stuff that gets us a run. Those are the things that we’re going to have to excel at in order to be successful.”