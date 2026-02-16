Jags finish 3rd at state wrestling

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 13 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 14 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 15 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 16 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 17 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 18 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 19 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 20 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 21 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 22 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 23 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 24 of 24 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

The Spain Park High School wrestling team had a strong showing in the Class 6A state tournament, finishing third in the team competition on Feb. 14 in Huntsville.

Athens took home the title, with McAdory finishing second, and Pell City and Mountain Brook finishing in the top five behind the Jags. Athens scored 173 points, McAdory posted 106 and Spain Park scored 94.5 points.

Competing for Spain Park:

Seth Isaminger competed in the 106-pound division

JP Isaminger wrestled at 113 pounds and placed sixth

London Ford won at 126 pounds

Bradley Williams was victorious at 157 pounds

Carlos Flores competed at 165 pounds

Israel Anders was fourth at 175 pounds

John Maaloouf finished fourth in 190 pounds

Ford won four straight matches to win his division, beating Buckhorn’s Caleb Barry in the final. Williams finished off a 60-0 season with three more wins, beating Pell City’s Talan McNutt in the final.

Hoover competed in the Class 7A state tournament as well, accumulating 35.5 points.

Wrestling for the Bucs: