Jags finish 3rd at state wrestling

The Spain Park High School wrestling team had a strong showing in the Class 6A state tournament, finishing third in the team competition on Feb. 14 in Huntsville.
Athens took home the title, with McAdory finishing second, and Pell City and Mountain Brook finishing in the top five behind the Jags. Athens scored 173 points, McAdory posted 106 and Spain Park scored 94.5 points.
Competing for Spain Park:
- Seth Isaminger competed in the 106-pound division
- JP Isaminger wrestled at 113 pounds and placed sixth
- London Ford won at 126 pounds
- Bradley Williams was victorious at 157 pounds
- Carlos Flores competed at 165 pounds
- Israel Anders was fourth at 175 pounds
- John Maaloouf finished fourth in 190 pounds
Ford won four straight matches to win his division, beating Buckhorn’s Caleb Barry in the final. Williams finished off a 60-0 season with three more wins, beating Pell City’s Talan McNutt in the final.
Hoover competed in the Class 7A state tournament as well, accumulating 35.5 points.
Wrestling for the Bucs:
- Brendon Chermer won a match at 113 pounds
- Wyatt Gernenz placed fifth at 120 pounds
- Manuel Flores-Bueno won a match at 126 pounds
- Mycah Martin competed at 144 pounds
- Adrien Lowe finished sixth at 150 pounds
- Sidney Frierson placed sixth at 157 pounds
- Jackson Averett won a match at 165 pounds
- Jayden Mooneyham won a match at 175 pounds
- Christian Barry competed at 190 pounds
- Matthew Humphrey won once at 215 pounds