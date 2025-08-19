Jags eager for another shot in challenging area

Spain Park High School’s volleyball team is no longer in transition. After a full year under head coach Justin Kisor, the Jaguars enter 2025 with a stronger identity and clearer direction.

“The biggest difference this year is that the kids know what to expect,” Kisor said. “Last year, I stepped in and had to install how I want things done. Now they know what that looks like, and they’ve responded really well.”

The Jaguars bring back a strong core and have added depth across the board. The senior trio of Cailyn Kyes, Bea Wiggins and Ja’Niyah Mosley will be counted on to lead the way. Kyes and Wiggins recently played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game, while all three are team captains and future college players.

Wiggins will play at Sewanee, Kyes at Trevecca Nazarene and Mosley at Bevill State.

“Blessed to have all three of those seniors committed to play at the next level,” Kisor said. “They’ve worked their butts off to get to that point.”

Kyes returns as the team’s setter, providing leadership and stability. Wiggins will line up on the outside, while Mosley holds down the middle.

Freshman libero Camdyn Kyes returns after finishing her eighth-grade season strong.

“By the end of the year, she had turned the corner confidence-wise,” Kisor said. “The last four or five games, she was phenomenal. She’s kept that up in the summer and has been really good for us to have her back there.”

Madelyn Scott, who was the junior varsity libero last summer, is another key piece in the back row.

“She’s getting confidence back there,” Kisor said. “The more reps she’s gotten, the more confident she’s become.”

Up front, Peyton Harrington steps into a bigger role as an outside hitter after gaining experience as a freshman. Chloe Shumate, a 6-foot sophomore middle blocker, is also expected to contribute.

“She moves well, she’s coachable and plays really hard,” Kisor said.

On the right side, Ayu Sudarsana has emerged as a strong option.

“The last two weeks, she’s been really, really good,” Kisor said. “She’s getting better every day.”

Mary Payton Dees, a transfer from Beauregard, adds more depth on defense.

“She’s such a smart volleyball player,” Kisor said. “She’s got a high IQ and does everything the right way.”

Spain Park competes in Class 6A, Area 8 alongside Chelsea, Pelham and Helena. Chelsea and Pelham were state final four teams a season ago, with Pelham reaching the state championship match. The Jaguars are hoping to make a run through the postseason after gaining valuable experience a season ago.

“We’re still building, but we’re close,” Kisor said. “The girls have put in a lot of work. They’ve bought in, and I’m proud of what they’ve done.”

The Jags will play in the Juanita Boddie Tournament the first weekend of the season, compete in a tournament in Chattanooga, host the HeffStrong Tournament and take part in the Shrimp Fest tournament in Gulf Shores. They will also face McGill-Toolen, Homewood, Bob Jones, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and Mountain Brook in regular season play.