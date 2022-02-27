Jags aiming to get back to the playoffs

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Evan Smallwood (7) makes contact during an at-bat in a game against the Huskies at Hewitt-Trussville baseball stadium April 22. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Jake Majors (23) pitches. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Josh Harrington (8) fields a ball at second base. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School baseball team qualified for the state playoffs last spring for the first time since 2017 and is looking to string consecutive playoff appearances together.

The Jaguars do have some key positions to fill but also return a group of players who made key contributions to a team that posted a 23-13 record last year.

“We really like the group that we have this year,” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said. “It’s a group that is fun to be around. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience that are back, but we’ve got to replace some big holes.”

Smith was most encouraged last year by how his team responded in clutch situations. No one on the team had ever been in the playoffs before, but they rose to the occasion. The Jags’ first-round playoff series at Sparkman could have gone either way, with the Senators prevailing in a three-game series of three one-run games.

“A lot of people were a part of it and got to experience it. That’s got to be to our advantage, but it doesn’t guarantee you anything,” Smith said.

Evan Smallwood will play on the left side of the infield for this team, while Josh Harrington returns as the team’s primary second baseman. Cole Edwards, an Auburn commit, is back and will play in the infield as well. Michael Glick, who recently signed with Bevill State Community College, is back in the outfield. Wilkins Hunter and Ryan Cole got plenty of at-bats last year as well.

Spain Park has eight seniors to lead the way this season, with pitchers Nick Milano and Tate Burkholder, infielder John Cooke and outfielder Hughes Orr in a group that also includes Harrington, Glick, Hunter and pitcher Jake Majors.

Majors enters the year as the team’s likely ace on the pitching staff. He was the Jags’ No. 2 pitcher last season and came on strong down the stretch. He went 2-0 in area play and won the playoff game at Sparkman.

JR Thompson pitched primarily out of the bullpen last season, notching saves against the likes of Hewitt-Trussville and Sparkman. He will have to take a step forward this year and take on more innings, while some others such as Smallwood and Cole will be expected to log innings as well.

“You’ve got to start with pitching and defense,” Smith said. “The area games and playoff games are going to be one-run ball games. Very rarely do you see a high number in an area game. Runs are at a premium.”

Spain Park is replacing its leadoff hitter and cleanup hitter, but Smith believes there are players ready and able to step into those roles and grow into them as the season progresses. That will have to happen if the Jags are able to make it out of Area 6 again this year. Hewitt-Trussville won the area last year, but Vestavia Hills missed the playoffs despite being one of the best teams in the state.

“This game is tough, and the coaches are prepared,” Smith said. “Are they going to be able to make the next adjustment? We’ve had some success, but are they going to be able to take the next step?”

That will be the key to the Jags making another postseason run this year.

“It’s been a fun group to be around in the fall and getting to this point,” Smith said. “The bar has been set. Now, are they going to be able to reach it?”