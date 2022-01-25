Jags aim for big finish after ‘special’ tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leigh Laatsch. Spain Park High School boys basketball coach Chris Laatsch coached against his son, Josh, in the Marlin Christmas Classic in Florida in December.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team is nowhere near its peak, and that’s a great sign for head coach Chris Laatsch.

Through mid-January, the Jaguars boasted a 19-5 record, with a schedule featuring impressive wins and a few tough losses.

“I like where we are,” Laatsch said. “Maybe we’re a little ahead in some areas than I thought we’d be but still have a lot of room to grow and improve.”

So far, the Jags have wins over defending state champion Oak Mountain, Chelsea, Homewood, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County, Wenonah, Ramsay, McAdory and Pelham, among others. They lost to Grissom at the start of the season, but the Tigers have turned out to be one of the state’s top teams. Spain Park lost a close one to Hoover in early December but had played pretty well until a 21-point loss to Area 6 foe Vestavia Hills on Jan. 14.

“There’s some years you peak and you try to hold on,” Laatsch said. “This team is not that. I don’t think we’ve peaked by any stretch. We’ve had moments that look really good, but we’re fighting for consistency.”

As the season reaches the final stretch, Laatsch believes his team will keep improving.

“They want to be pushed, and that’s good, so I think we’ll be close to reaching our potential, whatever that is, because these are hungry to get better every day,” he said.

Over the Christmas break, the Spain Park boys and girls teams went to Panama City, Florida, for a tournament. The tournament was put on by Arnold High School, where Laatsch’s son Josh is the boys basketball coach.

On Dec. 27, the Jags dominated Chipley 71-30. Two days later, father and son faced off in the semifinals of the tournament, with Spain Park taking a 71-39 win. It was the first opportunity Laatsch has had to coach against one of his own in charge on the opposite bench.

“I wish I would’ve enjoyed it more probably,” Laatsch said of the game. “I think he [Josh] did a better job of having perspective than I did. It was hard for me. I hurt when my kids lose.”

At the same time, Laatsch said he could tell his players wanted to ensure that they won the matchup for their coach.

“Our kids were awesome. They wanted to make sure that I had the bragging rights, and they took care of me,” he said. “They came out on fire, shot it great, guarded great and played with a lot of energy. The kids had my back, and that meant a lot.”

Josh is not the only other Laatsch still involved in sports. Jason is the director of basketball operations at Lipscomb University, Allison is a volleyball graduate assistant at Belhaven University, and Mary Elizabeth is a basketball grad assistant at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. William has coached in previous years, Catherine is an elementary school teacher, and Austin is currently playing at Delta State but hopes to coach one day as well.

Chris Laatsch said he was proud of how Josh ran the tournament. After reflecting on the tournament, he realizes how unique and rewarding the game was for him and his wife, Leigh.

“It was a neat thing for me and my family,” he said. “It was special for sure.”

As for the remainder of the season, the Jags have a long way to go to return to the state final four like they did a year ago. But their coach is a believer. “I’m so excited, because I think this team’s got some potential to do some things.”