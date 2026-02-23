Jags advance to regional final

× Expand Spain Park's Tommy Morrison (25) puts up a lay up as Spain Park pulls away from Hueytown during a game between Spain Park and Hueytown on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team is still alive in the state playoffs.

Spain Park led nearly wire to wire and held on to beat McAdory 50-48 last Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A Central Regional, even as the Yellow Jackets made it close in the second half. Tommy Morrison was the star of the show for the Jags, going for 20 points, five rebounds and five blocks on the night. Quinn Davis tallied eight points and six rebounds, while Cooper Gann had seven points. Josh Wilkerson picked up four steals in the game.

Spain Park will now prepare to face Calera, which upset Pelham 41-40 in the opening round on a buzzer-beating shot. The Jags will play at Alabama State on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in the regional final, with a spot in the state final four on the line.

Hoover's boys and girls will play in the Northeast Regional on Monday, as the girls face Sparkman at noon and the boys play Huntsville at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University.