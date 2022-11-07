HS sports recap: Bucs, Jags wrap up cross-country season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Elijah Joseph approaches the finish line during the boys Class 7A race of the AHSAA State Cross-Country Champiponships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team posted a win in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last Friday, beating Bob Jones 45-19. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs host Hewitt-Trussville in the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park boys cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A state meet last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. Hoover’s boys posted a fourth-place finish, while Spain Park’s boys finished eighth.

Hoover’s boys were led by Elijah Joseph, who finished 11th and ran the 5k in 15 minutes, 58 seconds. He was joined in the top 20 by teammates Danny Tackett and Zander Dakis, who finished 19th and 20th. Cannon Peters was 35th, while Grayson Toenes was 47th. Malachi Bain, Griffin Valentino, Thomas Sheek, Chase Joseph and Nick Hernandez also ran for the Bucs.

Kenneth Bishop was the top runner for Spain Park, as he crossed the line 21st in 16:15. Webb Harper (31st) and Eian Phillips (43rd) joined him in the top 40. Garrett Bishop and Zane McPeters also scored points for the Jags, while Weston Higginbotham, Finn Carter, Mario Levins, Cage Kizzire and JT Brownlee competed as well.

A few Hoover and Spain Park girls ran in the state meet as individuals as well. Lila Hunter led three Hoover girls, as she finished 19th in the race. Ava Sparks was 28th and Lana Kate Hammonds was 38th. For Spain Park, Delaney Vickers finished 35th and Chloe Finocchiaro was 72nd.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hoover girls flag football team advanced to the state quarterfinals with a win in the qualifying tournament last week. The Bucs knocked off Hueytown 41-12, then beat Wenonah 7-0 to advance.

This week, the Bucs will face Tuscaloosa County in the quarterfinals.

BOWLING

The Hoover boys bowling team won the Warrior Bash last Wednesday. The Bucs were seeded fifth heading into the Baker matches, but put forth a strong performance to win.

The Bucs defeated Vestavia Hills in the quarterfinals and Thompson in the semifinals. They swept Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 in the final. Junior Alex Lee was named to the all-tournament team as well. The Hoover boys are 3-1 in the early portion of the season.

