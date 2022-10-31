High school sports recap: Bucs volleyball plays at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Alanah Pooler (16) and Hoover’s Raegan James (3) jump to block at the net in a match against Enterprise in a quarterfinal game in the Class 7A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Bucs lost to Enterprise 3-2. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Spain Park football team finished its season last Thursday with a 35-14 win over Pelham. Click here for the recap of the win. The Jags finish their season with a 3-7 record.

Hoover begins its run in the Class 7A playoffs this week, as the Bucs host Bob Jones in the first round on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team finished its season in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A tournament last Wednesday. Click here for a recap of the Bucs’ state tournament run and the season as a whole.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park. The Spain Park and Hoover boys qualified for the state meet by finishing second and third in the team competition. The girls teams did not qualify, but will send individuals to state this week in Oakville.

The Spain Park boys had four runners in the top 20, led by Kenneth Bishop and Webb Harper, who finished three seconds apart in sixth and seventh place. Eian Phillips and Garrett Bishop finished 16th and 19th, while Weston Higginbotham placed 25th. Mario Levins, JT Brownlee, Zane McPeters, Cage Kizzire and Finn Carter also ran for the Jags.

Elijah Joseph led Hoover’s boys, as he ran the 5k in 16:59, good for ninth place overall. Zander Dakis (14th), Cannon Peters (17th), Grayson Toenes (18th) and Danny Tackett (20th) all posted finishes in the top 20. Thomas SHeek, Chase Joseph, Malachi Bain, Griffin Valentino and Nick Hernandez also competed.

Hoover’s girls placed three in the top 20, led by Ava Sparks, who ran 12th in 20:49. Lila Hunter finished 15th and Lana Kate Hammonds was 19th. Sarah Hertz, Ashley Girouard, Leah Imbragulio, Nicole Wickman, Tamsyn Gibbs, Sarah Elizabeth Breeze and Tyler Gullahorn also ran in the race.

Delaney Vickers led Spain Park by finishing ninth in 20:34. Gianna Thornton (21st), Chloe Finocchiaro (23rd), Sarah Kate Phillips (26th) and Mackenzie Colbaugh (29th) all got in the top 30 as well. Peyton LeCroy, Sydney Baker, Savanah Moore, Rebecca Stafford and Reece Williams also ran.

