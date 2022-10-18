High school sports recap: Bucs, Jags volleyball teams win area tourney

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags come together after winning a set in a match against Chelsea at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team remained unbeaten in Class 7A, Region 3 play last Friday, with a 38-0 win over Chelsea. Click here for the story of the game.

Spain Park suffered a 35-10 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in a region contest as well. Click here for the recap.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park volleyball teams won their area tournaments last week.

Hoover won the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament, notching a 3-1 win over Thompson and a dramatic 3-2 win over regular season champion Vestavia Hills last Wednesday.

Spain Park ran through the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, sweeping Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain in identical 3-0 scores to win the tournament.

Hoover and Spain Park, the 2020 and 2021 7A state champions, will play in the 7A North Regional tournament this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Hoover will take on James Clemens and Spain Park will face Sparkman on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. A win for either team will advance them to the state tournament next week in Birmingham.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country team competed in the 31st annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville last Saturday. The Hoover boys placed a pair of runners in the top 10, with Danny Tackett and Elijah Joseph finishing fifth and eighth. Grayson Toenes (17th), Griffin Valentino (22nd) and Thomas Sheek (25th) were also in the top 25.

For the girls, Catherine Wallace placed 17th to lead the team, while Ava Sparks was 19th, Lana Kate Hammonds was 25th and Sarah Hertz placed 28th.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.