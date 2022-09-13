HS sports recap: Volleyball teams with great weeks

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Lilly Johnson (1) sets up the ball in a match against Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School’s Bryant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

Last Thursday, the Hoover football team knocked off rival Vestavia Hills, while Spain Park fell to Thompson. Click here for the story of Hoover’s win and here for the recap of Spain Park’s game.

This week, Hoover travels to Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park hosts Vestavia Hills, in critical Class 7A, Region 3 games for both squads.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team won the Battle of the Bay tournament in Mobile last weekend, winning all six matches en route to the title. Hoover took down Bayshore, Fairhope and St. Paul’s in pool play.

In bracket play, the Bucs beat Lincoln and Trinity to advance to the final. They rematched with St. Paul’s in the final, winning 25-23, 25-14.

Raegan James and Kenzie Richards were the kill leaders for the weekend with 38 kills and 36 kills, respectively. Maggie Harris contributed 133 assists, and Adair Byars and Sydney Durban added 7 aces each. On defense, Peyton David led the way with 66 digs for the weekend, putting her at an average of double-digit digs for each game. At the net, Alanah Pooler and James had 13 blocks each.

Hoover is now 15-10 on the season and will face Vestavia Hills in an area match this Wednesday.

Spain Park notched a pair of area wins last week, defeating Hewitt-Trussville and Chelsea.

Stat leaders for the week:

Emily Breazeale: 31 kills, 17 digs and 4 aces

Lilly Johnson: 38 assists, 7 digs and 4 aces

Megan Ingersoll: 19 kills and 4 digs

Brooklyn Allison: 33 digs, 11 assists and 3 aces

Haley Thompson: 24 assists, 7 aces and 6 digs

Reagan Gilbert: 12 kills

Nora Dawson: 11 kills

Spain Park is now 15-6 on the year. This week, the Jags head to Oak Mountain on Tuesday for an area match and host Mountain Brook on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the same course the state meet is held on.

Hoover’s boys had a strong showing, putting two runners in the top 15. Elijah Joseph finished 10th with a time of 15:53, while Matthew Harden wasn’t far behind in 14th. Zander Dakis placed 22nd as well.

For the girls, Lana Kate Hammonds (56th) and Catherine Wallace (59th) were the top runners.

For Spain Park, Kenneth Bishop was the top runner, as he posted a 17th-place finish in 16:07. JT Brownlee, Webb Harper, Zane McPeters and Eian Phillips also had solid runs. Delaney Vickers was the top girl for the Jags, as she finished 24th in 19:46.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Hoover swim team competed at the Vestavia Splash Sprint last Tuesday. At this meet, the team captains, Alexa Leader and Lukas Fu were announced.

“These athletes were chosen for their leadership skills and dedication to their sport. We expect great things from both of them,” Hoover swim and dive coach Susan Perkins said.

The women's swim team won, scoring 127 points. Pricilla Smith and Lily Fu earned a combined 53 points. The men's swim team placed second at 75 points, with Lukas Fu and Ken Ning earning a combined 27 points.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.