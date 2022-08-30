HS sports recap: Fall sports underway

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park fans during a game between Spain Park and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester

High school sports are officially underway, and here's a look at what's going with the fall teams at Hoover and Spain Park.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park football teams have officially started the 2022 seasons, equipped with first-year head coaches.

For Hoover and new coach Wade Waldrop, the Bucs dropped a tight game against Auburn in Week 0 before rebounding to blow out Bartlett (Tenn.) last week.

Spain Park won a tight game against Calera in the season-opener, but was on the opposite end of the result last week against Briarwood.

This Friday, Hoover and Spain Park begin play in Class 7A, Region 3 with their annual rivalry game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park volleyball teams, the last two Class 7A state champions, have begun their 2022 campaigns.

Spain Park is off to a 10-2 start and looks strong once again. Last week, the Jags earned three wins. The Jags knocked off Homewood and Sparkman in a tri-match, then traveled to crosstown rival Hoover on Thursday and earned a four-set win (26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21).

Stat leaders for the week:

Emily Breazeale – 45 kills, 29 digs

Megan Ingersoll: 38 kills, 7 digs

Brooklyn Allison – 42 digs, 12 assists, 4 aces

Lilly Johnson – 50 assists, 11 digs

Haley Thompson – 38 assists, 12 digs

This week, Spain Park hosts Thompson on Tuesday before heading to Florida for a tournament.

Hoover is now 6-6 on the year. Last week, the Bucs defeated Oak Mountain and lost to Spain Park.

Stat leaders for the week:

Kendyl Mitchell – 18 kills for the week, 11 kills and hit .400 against Spain Park, 7 kills and hit .200 against Oak Mountain.

Peyton David – 16 digs (13 against Spain Park)

Sydney Durban – 25 digs (17 against Oak Mountain)

This week, Hoover heads to Mountain Brook on Tuesday evening, travels to Oak Mountain on Thursday and plays in the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville over the weekend.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com