High school sports recap: Jags golf wins sub-state

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team played in the Class 7A East Regional last Thursday in Albertville, winning one game but falling short of advancing to the state tournament.

The Jags opened the day with a 4-1 win over Tuscaloosa County in a quality pitchers’ duel. Ella Reed got the better end of it for Spain Park, as she allowed only an unearned run on 2 hits over her 7 innings of work, striking out 10 batters. Tuscaloosa County’s Alyssa Faircloth was strong as well, as only 2 of the 4 runs she allowed were earned. She allowed just 2 hits and struck out 15 batters. Ella Ussery went 2-for-3 with 2 runs batted in for Spain Park.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 7-3 in the second game of the day, as the Huskies got hot in the middle innings to pull away. Both teams put a pair of runs on the board in the opening inning, but a 4-run fifth inning gave the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish. Kenley Holmes registered the only RBI for the Jags.

Thompson knocked off the Jags 6-4 in the final game of the evening, sending the Warriors to the state tournament and ending the Jags’ season. Katie Flannery ended her career with a bang, hitting a 2-run home run in her final at-bat. Charlee Bennett had a key 2-run double in the game as well. Thompson’s Chalea Clemmons and Kadyn Bush each knocked in 3 runs on the night, while Kendall Channell tallied 3 hits. Aubree Hooks threw the complete game.

Spain Park finished the season with a 33-15 record.

GOLF

The Spain Park boys golf team tied for the win last Monday in the Class 7A, North Sub-State Tournament at Timberline Golf Course in Calera. Spain Park shot a team score of 292, the same as Vestavia Hills. Both teams will advance to the state tournament this week in Auburn. It will be Spain Park’s first appearance at state since 2018.

Chase Kyes was the top Spain Park golfer, firing a round of 64 to finish second overall. Wes Sauceda shot a round of 74. Brody Ahlemeyer shot 76, while Luke Ballentine and Ian Norman finished at 78.

The Spain Park girls finished fourth at the Class 7A, North Sub-State Tournament last Monday at Timberline Golf Course in Calera. Huntsville won the tournament with a team score off 222, followed by Grissom with 226. Hewitt-Trussville fired a 229 and Spain Park was fourth with a 235.

Emma Fortier shot a round of 77 to lead the Jags.

The state tournament is this Monday and Tuesday at RTJ Grand National in Auburn.

