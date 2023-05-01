High school sports recap: Bucs dominate section meet

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Hoover's Gabrielle Washington, Taylor Canada, and Jebreiya Chapman compete in the girls 100-meter dash during the AHSAA Class 7A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team swept James Clemens last Friday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Jags earned a pair of one-run victories to advance in the postseason.

The Jags picked up a 6-5 win in the first game, as Cole Edwards registered the walk-off hit to lift his team to victory. Clay Spencer and Matthew Widra each drove in a pair of runs in the game as well, with Widra adding a multi-hit game.

Spain Park won 1-0 in the second game, as Chapman Blevins hit the go-ahead double late in the contest. Widra went 2-for-3 once again, hitting a double. Jacob Tobias and Ryan Cole also hit doubles in the game. CJ Gross threw the complete game shutout, allowing only 5 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Spain Park will travel to Vestavia Hills for the second round of the 7A playoffs this weekend. A doubleheader begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, will be Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team suffered a 7-1 loss to Austin last Tuesday. Maggie Daniel led the Jags by notching 3 hits in the game. Ella Reed threw 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, with 3 strikeouts.

Hoover earned a 5-3 win over Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday. Olivia Christian and Emily Sims each threw 3 strong innings in the circle for the Bucs. Christian allowed 3 hits in her scoreless outing, while Sims allowed an unearned run on 4 hits. Leah Graves drove in a pair of runs for Mortimer Jordan, while Kinley Wilson was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Alyssa Brown allowed an unearned run in 4 innings of relief.

Hoover hosts the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament this week, while Spain Park plays in the Area 6 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville.

SOCCER

The Spain Park boys soccer team finished in a 3-3 draw with Westminster-Oak Mountain last Monday.

Spain Park’s boys and girls wrapped up the regular season Tuesday against Chelsea. Chelsea’s boys earned a 2-1 win, while the Spain Park girls took a 5-2 win.

Hoover’s girls capped off the regular season with a 5-1 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain on Wednesday.

Hoover’s boys begin play in the Class 7A playoffs this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville last weekend.

For Hoover, Gabrielle Washington won the 400-meter dash, running the race in 56.1 seconds. Laurin Mack won the triple jump, reaching 35 feet, 3 inches. The 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams won as well.

Washington (second in the 100 and 200), Taylor Canada (third in the 100 and 200), Daisy Luna (second in the 400), McKenzie Blackledge (third in the 400 and 800), Nyel Settles (second in high jump), Layla Wilson (third in high jump), D’Asya Harold (third in triple jump), Lucy Benoit (third in pole vault), Isabella Maple (third in pole vault), Nicolette Lewis (third in discus and second in shot put) and Sydney Durban (second in javelin) all reached the podium.

On the boys side, DeMarion Gardner won the 200 in 21.66 seconds. He also won the 400 in 47.92 seconds. Jay Avery was the top high jumper, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 6 inches. He also won long jump at 22-8 and won triple jump at 45-3. Collin Pate was the top pole vaulter, clearing 15-6. George Mann won javelin with a throw of 180-7 and Bradley Shaw won shot put at 53-3. The boys 4x400-meter relay team was victorious as well.

Also reaching the podium in their events were Jordan Woolen (second in 200), RJ Torbor (third in 110-meter hurdles), Charles Crowder (third in triple jump), Connor White (third in pole vault), Shaw (second in discus), Jack Lamey (third in javelin) and Michael Nixon (third in shot put). The 4x100 relay team was second and the 4x800 team was third.

For Spain Park, Keith Warner finished second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams competed in the Class 7A state tournament last week in Mobile. Hoover’s boys finished fifth as a team, while the girls finished sixth.

