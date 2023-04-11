High school sports recap: Jags softball earns area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Ella Ussery (21) pitches for the Jags in an area game against Chelsea at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team picked up an area win last Tuesday over Oak Mountain 5-3. Cole Edwards hit a home run for the Jags, while Jacob Tobias picked up a couple hits with 2 runs batted in. Clay Spencer tallied a couple hits and James Battersby drove in a run as well. Lucas Thornton threw 5 innings, allowing an unearned run on 4 hits. For Oak Mountain, Matt Heiberger doubled and drove in a run, while throwing 6 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits, with 9 strikeouts.

Hoover dropped an area game Tuesday, falling to Tuscaloosa County 6-2. For the Bucs, Cade Carr knocked in a pair of runs, and Mason Blasche hit a double to pace the offense. Wes Carter threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

On Wednesday, Spain Park blew past Oak Mountain 10-0 to earn another area win. Edwards led the Jags’ offense by going 3-for-3 with 2 doubles, a home run and 4 RBIs. JR Thompson tallied 3 hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs. Evan Smallwood, Tobias and Battersby each notched RBIs in the game as well. Matthew Widra tallied a pair of hits. CJ Gross got the start for Spain Park and threw 6 scoreless innings, surrendering 4 hits and striking out 3 batters. Heiberger went 2-for-2 for Oak Mountain.

Hoover split a doubleheader with Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday, winning 3-1 before falling 4-3. In the win, Blasche, Will Lawrence and Colin Rengering each drove in a run to pace the offense. Samuel Schmidt was strong on the mound, as he allowed a run on a hit over 6 innings, striking out 4. In the loss, Lawrence hit a solo home run, as Blasche knocked in the other 2 runs for the Bucs. RJ Hamilton notched a pair of hits, including a triple. Jaxson Wood doubled as well. Rengering threw 2 scoreless innings in relief.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team picked up an 11-2 win over Springville last Tuesday. Emily Sims was one of several Bucs to have a strong game at the plate, as she hit a double and drove in a pair of runs. She also threw 2 scoreless innings in the circle. Bella Foran knocked in 3 runs and scored 3 runs, while Olivia Christian finished with 3 RBIs. Gracie Hillman scored 3 times and stole 3 bases, Carolyne Hecklinski was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and Hannah Christian went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaitlyn Raines threw 3 innings, allowing a hit and no runs with 5 strikeouts.

Spain Park edged area foe Chelsea 3-2 on Tuesday. Katie Flannery finished with a pair of hits and knocked in a run for the Jags. Ella Ussery and Ella Reed combined for a brilliant performance in the circle. Ussery allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, while Reed fired 3 1/3 scoreless innings. For Chelsea, Kathryn Bryars drove in both of the team’s runs. Claire Purkey allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits over 3 2/3 innings. Maia Harris threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering a run on 2 hits.

Hoover earned an area win Wednesday, beating Tuscaloosa County 2-1. Hillman hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly to lift the Bucs to the win. Hannah Christian notched a pair of hits and drove in a run. Emily Sims threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run on 4 hits. Raines fired the final 2 2/3 innings, not allowing a hit or a run. Tuscaloosa County’s Shelby Simpson threw 7 innings, allowing a pair of runs on 4 hits.

Spain Park played in the Sidney Cooper Invitational, hosted by Central-Phenix City, on Friday. The Jags played three one-run games, falling in two of them. Hartselle edged the Jags 2-1 in the first game of the day. Ussery threw well, allowing only 2 unearned runs over 6 innings with 10 strikeouts. In a 5-4 loss to Central, Flannery and Daniel hit home runs, while Charlee Bennett hit a double and drove in a run. Reed threw all 7 innings, allowing 5 runs and striking out 7.

Spain Park capped off the day with a 6-5 win over Rehobeth, as Bennett hit a walk-off home run to lift the Jags. Klara Thompson also hit a solo home run, while Kenley Holmes doubled and drove in a couple runs. Jaley Young threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park soccer teams were back in action last Tuesday. The Hoover boys fell to Calera 2-0, while the Spain Park girls earned a 4-1 win over Hoover.

Hoover dominated area foe Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, with the boys winning 7-0 and the girls winning 19-0. In the boys win, the Bucs broke open a 1-0 game at the half and scored six goals in the second half.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Spain Park Classic last Saturday. For Hoover, Zachary Cooper placed second in the 800-meter run, while Cannon Peters was fourth in the 1,600.

For Spain Park, Kenneth Bishop won the 3,200, running it in 9 minutes, 49 seconds. Loren Jackson was third in the 200, Delaney Vickers was second in the 1,600, Phuong Vo was second in long jump, Isaac Battles finished third in the 400 and Zachary Erickson was second in discus.

BASKETBALL

Hoover’s Reniya Kelly was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association last Thursday. Check the May edition of the Hoover Sun for more information.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.