High school sports recap: Bucs host Buccaneer Classic

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park baseball teams played in the Hoover Buccaneer Classic last week.

On Wednesday, Hoover began play with a pair of wins. The Bucs started out with a 3-0 win over Bingham, as Andrew Pitts drove in a pair of runs and Mason Blasche and Colin Rengering combined to throw the shutout. Blasche threw 5 frames, striking out 9 batters and allowing a single hit. Rengering gave up a hit in 2 innings, striking out 5 batters. The Bucs then beat Moody 10-7 in the second game. Cade Carr and Will Lawrence both knocked in a pair of runs in the game, while Caid Finn was 2-for-3 with an RBI as well. RJ Hamilton stole 3 bases and Will Adams threw 4 scoreless innings for the Bucs.

Spain Park took down Prattville 10-0 on Wednesday. Cole Edwards and Chapman Blevins each registered a pair of RBIs in the game, while Evan Smallwood, Jacob Tobias, Clay Spencer, Ryan Cole, JR Thompson and Aiden Berke each knocked home a run of their own. Lucas Thornton was sharp on the mound, as he allowed only 4 hits and struck out 12 batters in his 6 innings of work.

Spain Park earned a pair of blowout wins Thursday, blowing past Gadsden City 12-1 and beating Lincoln County 13-3. In the Gadsden City win, Jackson Bradley led the Jags with a pair of hits and 4 RBIs. Sam Waldrop and Coleman Gray each tallied 2 RBIs, while Tyler Walker, Evan Bistritz and Blevins each drove in a run as well. Waldrop and Richard Moon scored 3 runs. Lucas Harvey didn’t allow a hit over 4 innings of work, with 4 strikeouts. In the second game of the day, Battersby hit a home run and drove in 3 runs. Spencer and Matthew Widra tallied 3 RBIs apiece as well. Smallwood knocked in a pair and Tobias drove in a run as well. Edwards finished 2-for-4 with a double and Cole doubled. CJ Gross threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits.

Hoover split its games Thursday, falling to Houston 10-3 and beating Florence 10-4. In the loss, Rengering hit a double and drove in a pair of runs, while Finn knocked in the other run. Samuel Schmidt threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts. John Mark Norris threw 2 frames in relief, allowing a run. In the Bucs win, Hamilton hit a triple, drove in a pair and stole 3 bases to lead the charge. Blasche was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Lawrence and Brewer Smith each hit doubles, with Lawrence driving in a run. Wes Carter went the distance on the mound, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 7 over his 7 innings of work.

On Friday, Hoover fell to Orange Lutheran 13-1. Blasche drove in the lone Bucs run, and Jaxson Wood posted a 2-for-2 game. Hoover did rebound to beat Belleville East 7-6. Devin Lee hit a solo home run, while Hamilton and Camdyn Teague each drove in runs. Makale Holden threw 4 innings in the contest, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 6 strikeouts.

Spain Park split two games Friday, beating Bingham 14-4 but falling to Morton 9-4. In the win, Widra hit a home run and drove in 3 runs, while Spencer hit a home run as well. Tobias also drove in 3 runs, while Berke went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Battersby was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Cole drove home a run. Thompson fired 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits. In the loss, Gray, Walker and Waldrop each drove in a run, while Jack Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 stolen bases. Blevins also hit a triple.

Hoover and Spain Park wrapped up the Buc Classic on Saturday. The Bucs blew past Shelby County 10-0. Wood led the charge, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored for the Bucs. Carr, Lawrence, Teague, Steele Lowery and Carter Jackman all drove in runs for the team. Lee hit a double and Andrew Pitts also went 2-for-3. Brewer Smith threw 5 no-hit innings, striking out 5 batters.

Spain Park suffered a narrow 5-4 loss to Auburn on Saturday. Edwards, Battersby, Cole and Berke each notched an RBI for the Jags. Spencer was 3-for-4 and Tobias was 2-for-4 on the day, each hitting a double as well.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams played in the Gulf Coast Classic last week in Gulf Shores. On Monday, the Jags won all four games they played. They began the day with a 3-1 win over John Carroll. Klara Thompson hit an inside-the-park home run, while Reagan Stewart drove in a couple runs. Ella Ussery threw 4 innings, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits, striking out 7 batters.

Spain Park followed that up with a 6-1 win over Dale County. Ella Reed hit a home run, drove in 3 runs and threw 2 1/3 hitless innings. Katie Flannery knocked in a couple runs, while Ussery also threw 2 innings, allowing an unearned run on 4 hits. The Jags took down Alexandria 5-2 in their third game. Charlee Bennett hit a home run to lead the offense, driving in 4 runs. Reed threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 9 hitters.

Spain Park wrapped up the day with a 6-0 win over Dothan. Flannery hit another homer, going 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Caroline Charles tallied a couple hits and drove in a run as well. Ussery was dominant in the circle, allowing a single hit in 4 shutout innings.

Hoover began Monday play with a 1-1 tie with Houston Academy. Gracie Hillman led the Bucs offense, going 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run. Kaitlyn Raines did not allow a hit over 5 innings, surrendering only an unearned run with 9 strikeouts. The Bucs then fell to Coffee County Central 6-5. Hillman had another huge game, going 4-for-4, driving in a run and stealing 3 bases. Carolyne Hecklinski was 3-for-3, while Olivia Christian went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Emily Sims drove in a run as well, going 2-for-3.

Hoover concluded the day with a dominant 8-0 win over Southside-Gadsden. Hillman was 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Olivia Christian was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs at the plate, along with throwing 5 scoreless innings. Sims was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI as well.

Hoover played a game Tuesday, beating Kaneland 13-0 before rain washed out the remainder of the day. MC Detwiler and Kate Dinkel led the Bucs offense, as each drove in 3 runs. Hillman kept her strong play going with a 2-for-3 game, driving in a pair of runs. Raines and Sims each threw 2 scoreless innings in the contest.

Hoover made a run to the quarterfinals Wednesday, beginning things with a 16-0 blowout of Gordonsville. Hecklinski had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with a double and 6 RBIs in the game. Detwiler drove in 3 more runs, while Avi Davis and Raines each knocked in a pair. Hillman scored 3 runs, Hannah Christian notched 3 hits and Olivia Christian fired a perfect game over 4 innings, striking out 6 batters.

Hoover then took down Gulf Shores 11-1, as Sims, Olivia Christian, Hannah Christian and Bella Foran all knocked in a pair of runs, with Foran also notching 3 hits in the contest. Raines threw 5 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts. Hewitt-Trussville rallied to knock off Hoover 5-3 in the semifinals, as Chaney Peter’s 3-run home run put her team ahead for good. Sara Phillips threw 5 innings, striking out 6 and giving up 3 unearned runs. Foran drove in a pair of runs for the Bucs.

Spain Park advanced to the semifinals. The Jags began the day with a 4-0 win over Enterprise. In that contest, Flannery was 3-for-3, while Thompson notched 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Reed was stellar, firing 6 shutout innings and striking out 11. She only allowed 4 hits. Spain Park then edged Gardendale 2-1, as Maggie Daniel drove in both runs for the Jags. Ussery pitched well, allowing a run on a pair of hits in 6 innings, with 10 strikeouts. Sophie Gant pitched well for the Rockets as well, with both runs counted as unearned over her 6 innings.

Spain Park went down in the semifinals, as Springville rallied late to win 6-4. Daniel hit a home run and drove in 3 runs for the Jags in the game, while Flannery drove in the other run. Lauren Bradshaw and Kaylee Sue Martin knocked in 2 runs each for the Tigers, and Georgia Chancellor got the win by throwing 5 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hoover High School sent a few athletes to participate in the Mobile Challenge of Champions last Saturday. Collin Pate won as an individual, clearing 15 feet in the pole vault competition. The girls 4x400-meter relay team was also victorious, running the race in 3 minues, 50 seconds.

Taylor Canada was fifth in the 100-meter dash, Gabrielle Washington was second in the 200, Daisy Luna finished sixth in the 400, McKenzie Blackledge placed third in the 800 and Isabella Maple was fifth in pole vault. Connor White was also second in pole vault.

