High school sports recap: Jags baseball wins 3

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Jacob Tobias (20) pitches in a game against Briarwood at Spain Park High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Jags defeated the Lions 5-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team pulled off an 11-5 win over Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday. For the Bucs, Andrew Pitts led the way. He hit a double and drove in 3 runs, and threw 3 scoreless innings. Camdyn Teague had a pair of hits and drove in 3 runs as well. Devin Lee had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Cade Carr had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Caid Finn and Jaxson Wood knocked in a run each. Colin Rengering went 2-for-4 as well. For the Huskies, Drew Ollis went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Colby Durden and TJ Chappell each notched a pair of hits and an RBI, while Brett Moseley knocked in a run as well.

Spain Park earned a 5-4 win over Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday. Matthew Widra hit a solo home run for the Jags. Cole Edwards had a big day, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs. Clay Spencer and James Battersby also drove in runs. Lucas Thornton got the start and threw 4 1/3 innings, not allowing a hit and an unearned run with 8 strikeouts.

Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville played once again Wednesday, with the Bucs taking a 14-13 win. Mason Blasche hit a home run and scored 4 runs for the Bucs. RJ Hamilton tallied 3 hits, drove in a pair of runs, and stole 4 bases in the game. Will Lawrence went 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Rengering, Lee and Brewer Smith each drove in a pair of runs. Carr scored 3 runs and Teague knocked in a run. Alberto Gomez threw 3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits. For the Huskies, Carson Wideman led the way with a 4-for-5 game, hitting a double and driving in a pair of runs. Kurt Kizer was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Chappell knocked in a pair of runs, Durden had an RBI, Ollis scored 3 runs and Brett Moseley hit a triple.

Spain Park pulled off a 5-4 win over Thompson in 11 innings, with Battersby knocking in the game-winning run to lift the Jags. Edwards tallied 3 hits in the game and drove in a run, Jacob Tobias had 2 hits and an RBI, and Spencer drove in a run. JR Thompson threw 7 innings, allowing a run without giving up a hit, striking out 8 batters. Evan Smallwood threw the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing only 2 hits and no runs.

Spain Park took down Briarwood 5-3 on Friday. Tobias got the win for the Jags, allowing 3 unearned runs over 6 innings. Clay Spencer, Matthew Widra and Battersby each drove in a run for Spain Park as well. Smallwood and Widra also notched a pair of hits. For Briarwood, Will Clark drove in 2 runs, Andrew McAdams knocked in a run and Jake Souders threw 2 scoreless innings.

Hoover fell in a Friday doubleheader to the defending Class 7A state champions, Central-Phenix City. The Bucs suffered losses of 5-4 and 4-2. Rengering and Wood drove in runs in the first game, while Carr and Blasche notched RBIs in the second game. Wes Carter pitched well in the second game, allowing 4 runs in 5 2/3 innings with 6 strikeouts.

Hoover split a doubleheader Saturday, falling to Dothan 7-1 but beating Auburn 11-7. In the loss, Carr drove in the lone run, Blasche hit a double and Makale Holden threw 3 2/3 hitless innings with 5 strikeouts to highlight the performance. In the bounceback win, Samuel Schmidt threw 4 scoreless innings, striking out 9 batters. Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Blasche also had 2 hits and 2 RBIs in the game. Carr was 2-for-3, while Lee, Rengering, Wood and Teague each drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team suffered an 8-2 loss to Thompson. For Hoover, Lindsey Westhoven was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Emily Sims threw 2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. Thompson’s Dailynn Motes, Olivia Tindell and Kadyn Bush all hit home runs, while Chalea Clemmons threw a complete game.

Spain Park pulled off a 4-2 win over Mortimer Jordan in nine innings Tuesday. Charlee Bennett hit a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Jags offense. Ella Ussery got the start and threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing 5 hits. Ella Reed pitched 5 2/3 innings, surrendering 2 runs on 5 hits with 9 strikeouts. Mortimer Jordan’s Skylar Johnson drove in a run, Kinley Wilson notched 3 hits and Alyssa Brown threw all 9 innings.

Hoover knocked off defending Class 6A state champion Athens on Wednesday, winning 3-2 on Hannah Christian’s walk-off double. She registered 3 hits in the game, as did Bella Foran. Sims and Kaitlyn Raines combined to throw the game for the Bucs. Sims surrendered 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Raines was scoreless in her 2 2/3 innings.

Spain Park celebrated senior night with a 4-1 win over Springville on Wednesday. Katie Flannery was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs in the contest. Blakley Watts was also 2-for-2 with an RBI. Reed threw the complete game, allowing an unearned run on a lone hit, with 6 strikeouts.

SOCCER

The Spain Park girls soccer team beat Oak Mountain 1-0 last Tuesday. Oak Mountain’s boys took down Spain Park 7-1. Briarwood’s boys and girls took on Westminster-Oak Mountain, with the girls winning 8-4 and the boys losing 1-0.

On Wednesday, the Hoover girls beat Thompson 3-0. Freshman Ella Kappler scored the first goal of the game and Elise Marquardt added the other two goals, as the Bucs improved to 2-0 in area play. Spain Park’s girls finished in a 1-1 draw with Mountain Brook.

Hoover’s boys earned a 2-0 win over Thompson on Thursday. Both goals came in the first half for the Bucs. The first one was just three minutes into the contest, as Graham Houlditch scored on a feed from Patrick Anderson. The two connected again on a free kick to make it 2-0. Alex Noles earned the shutout in goal.

Hoover’s girls fell to Spanish Fort 3-1 on Friday, but beat Foley 6-1 on Saturday. Nneka Udeh scored four goals in the game, while Cassy Satchwell and Victoria Tomasulo scored a goal each.

FISHING

Spain Park High School anglers Benjamin Travis and Andrew Kunz were one of only 12 high school boats, and the only boat from Alabama, recently invited to fish the Academy Sports and Outdoors High School BassMaster Classic. The tournament was held in Knoxville, Tennessee, in association with the 2023 BassMaster Classic. The invitation was offered based on their second-place finish in the BassMaster High School Open on Smith Lake last year. Travis and Kunz finished in the top three of high school boats.

