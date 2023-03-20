HS sports recap: Jags girls soccer wins a pair

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Addy Soehn (3) takes the ball downfield during an area match against Hewitt-Trussville at Spain Park High School on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball shut out Chelsea 6-0 last Monday. The Bucs were led offensively by Mason Blasche, who registered a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs. Cade Carr, Carter Jackman, Colin Rengering and Jaxson Wood all knocked in a run as well. Camdyn Teague hit a double and RJ Hamilton tallied a pair of hits as well. Will Adams threw 5 innings of 1-hit ball for the Bucs, striking out 12 batters. Rengering threw 2 hitless innings, notching 3 strikeouts. Chris McNeill hit a double for Chelsea’s only hit.

Hoover grabbed another win Tuesday, beating Pell City 7-4. Blasche hit a double and drove in a couple runs to lead the Bucs. Caid Finn, Hamilton and Rengering each knocked in a run. Teague hit a triple and Carr hit a double as well. Wes Carter threw 6 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, with 5 strikeouts.

The Vestavia Hills baseball team earned a 5-0 shutout win over Spain Park last Tuesday. Christopher Johnston led the Rebels offense by hitting a double and a home run, and driving in 3 runs. Mason Perrigo also hit a homer for the Rebels. William Peerson drove in a run, John Paul Head and John Martin Richter each hit a triple and Grant Downey hit a double. Aiden Black got the start, going 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing a single hit with 5 strikeouts. Matthew Ledbetter went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing a single hit. JR Thompson of Spain Park threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits.

Spain Park avenged its loss to Vestavia Hills on Thursday, beating the Rebels 6-4. For the Jags, Jacob Tobias hit a double and knocked in a pair of runs, while throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. Evan Smallwood was 2-for-4 with a double, while Matthew Widra had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Cole Edwards and James Battersby also notched RBIs for the Jags. Head hit a triple and knocked in a pair for the Rebels, while William Tonsmeire and Downey brought home runs. Johnston tallied a pair of hits.

Spain Park beat Oxford 7-6 on Saturday in a thrilling contest. Widra tallied a couple hits and 2 RBIs, while Spencer, Battersby and Thompson each knocked in a run. CJ Gross was solid on the mound, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings, striking out 6 batters.

Hoover took down Helena 4-3 on Saturday on Blasche’s walk-off hit. Clayton Wallace led the offense with 2 hits, a double and an RBI in the game. Carr and Devin Lee each drove in a run as well. Rengering notched a couple hits, while RJ Hamilton stole 3 bases. Zac McGarity threw 3 innings, only allowing an unearned run.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team earned a 6-3 area victory over Oak Mountain last Monday. The Jags were led by Ella Reed, who threw the complete game, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits with 8 strikeouts. Reagan Stewart knocked in 3 runs for the Jags, while Ella Ussery hit a double and knocked home a pair of runs. Elizabeth Zaleski hit a home run and drove in all 3 runs for the Eagles. Marian Cummings was strong in relief, as she threw 5 hitless innings.

Hoover earned an area win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, beating the Rebels 7-1. Bella Foran and Carolyne Hecklinski hit homers for the Bucs, combining for 4 RBIs between them. Kate Dinkel had a strong game, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Kaitlyn Raines hit a double and drove in a pair, while throwing a complete game in the circle. She allowed just a run on 5 hits and 5 strikeouts. For Vestavia, Miah Simmons went 3 1/3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs with 5 strikeouts.

Hewitt-Trussville beat Spain Park 10-3 in an area contest Tuesday. The Huskies were led by Hannah Dorsett and AhKeela Honeycutt offensively, as each hit a home run in the game. Honeycutt knocked in 4 runs, while Dorsett drove in a pair. Gracie Reeves tallied 3 hits and drove home a run, while Kate Hicks went the distance in the circle. She surrendered just 3 runs on 5 hits in 7 innings of work. Teagan Huey provided Spain Park’s offense, hitting a 3-run homer.

Hoover notched a 10-8 win over Helena on Wednesday, as Hannah Christian’s go-ahead 2-run hit made the difference in the final inning. Mac Stribling led the Bucs by going 3-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs in the contest, while MC Detwiler knocked in a pair of runs as well. Ki Davis tallied 4 hits and stole a couple bases. Emily Sims threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 8 hits.

Hoover hosted the Buccaneer Round Robin over the weekend, beginning play on Friday with a couple of wins. In an 8-2 win over Smiths Station, Raines had a huge game, going 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and 2 RBIs. Olivia Christian hit a homer and threw the complete game, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits in 7 innings. Davis also notched a couple hits, drove in a run and stole 3 bases.

The Bucs then defeated Cullman 9-6 in the nightcap. Lindsey Westhoven went deep for a solo homer for the Bucs, while Davis had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Detwiler and Foran each finished with 2 hits, a double and an RBI. Davis had 3 hits, a double and 2 RBIs in another standout game. Hecklinski registered 3 hits and drove in a run as well. Raines threw the complete game on the mound, striking out 8 in 7 innings of work.

Hoover took two more wins Saturday, beating Jasper 14-0 and knocking off Pleasant Valley 10-2. Sims threw a perfect game against Jasper, not allowing a baserunner and striking out 5 batters in 5 innings. Raines and Detwiler hit home runs for the Bucs in the contest, combining to drive in 5 runs. Foran, Olivia Christian and Dinkel each knocked in a pair of runs. Hecklinki was 2-fo-3 with a triple and an RBI, while Hannah Christian went 3-for-4 as well.

Foran and Olivia Christian each hit homers in the Pleasant Valley win, as both players tallied 3 hits in the game as well. Raines, Hannah Christian and Molly Hanson all registered 2 hits and an RBI. Raines threw 3 scoreless innings, striking out 6, while Sims threw 2 scoreless innings.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park soccer teams returned to the field last Tuesday. Hoover’s girls picked up a 1-0 win over Montgomery Academy. Hoover's lone goal was scored by Nneka Udeh early in the first half. The Bucs defense and goal keeper Lane Morton kept their ninth clean sheet of the season.

Spain Park’s boys beat Leeds 4-1 and Spain Park’s girls beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 7-1.

Chelsea’s boys took down Spain Park 7-1 on Thursday in an area contest. Oak Mountain’s boys defeated Hoover 1-0, as the Eagles scored on a late corner kick. Spain Park’s girls beat Chelsea 5-2.

Hoover’s boys fell to Bayside Academy 2-1 on Friday. Edwin Aroke scored the lone goal for the Bucs in the game.

Vestavia’s girls beat Hoover 1-0 on Friday. The Rebels scored a goal in the first half and hung on for the win.

Hoover’s boys finished in a 3-3 draw with St. Michael on Saturday. James Lavoy and Henry Patterson scored for the Bucs in the first half, as the game was knotted at 2-2 at the half. Henry Peterson scored on an assist from Graham Houlditch to tie the game at 3-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Homewood Invitational last Saturday.

Hoover had several winners on the day. Daisy Luna won the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.8 seconds. Nyel Settles won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. D’Asya Harold was the best at triple jump, reaching 36-2. Jay Avery won triple jump on the boys side, reaching 48-5.5. Bradley Shaw was the top discus throw, with a toss of 146-7. The girls 4x100-meter relay team won in 47.78 seconds.

Taylor Canada was second in the 200, McKenzie Blackledge was third in the 800, Paige Momern finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, Laurn Mack was third in long jump and triple jump, Isabella Maple placed third in pole vault, Denver Cash was second and RJ Torbor was third in 110-meter hurdles, Camron Sumpter placed third in long jump, Collin Pate finished third in pole vault, George Mann was third in javelin and Shaw finished second in shot put.

Delaney Vickers was the top Spain Park athlete on the day, as she finished fifth in both the 400 and 800. Zavier Long took sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 as well.

GOLF

The Hoover boys golf team won the Husky Invitational last Monday, putting together a team score of 295 to win. Jacob Lee won the low medalist honor with a round of 67. A second Hoover team finished fourth of 10 teams as well.

TENNIS

Last Thursday, the Hoover girls tennis team defeated Spain Park 7-2. Hoover won two of the three doubles courts. Laci Pyron and Hannah Hwangpo fell in doubles action, but both were able to secure victory in their singles matches, as Hoover claimed five of the six singles courts.

Hoover’s boys beat Spain Park 9-0, sweeping all the singles and doubles courts.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.