High school sports recap: Jags, Bucs pin down 3 state wrestling titles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Pressler Spain Park High School's William Conlon stands atop the podium after claiming a state title in the 182-pound division of the 7A state wrestling tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Hoover High School's Jack Lamey Jr., at right, came in second.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams capped off their seasons at the state tournament last weekend in Huntsville and walked away with three individual state championships.

Spain Park finished fifth as a team with 116.5 points, while Hoover was sixth with 100.5 points. Vestavia Hills won the tournament, Thompson was second, Huntsville took third and Hewitt-Trussville claimed fourth.

For Spain Park, William Conlon won the 182-pound division with three pins. Rayshod Burts was also victorious, notching a pin and two decisions.

Bradley Williams went 3-1 at 138 pounds, placing second with two pins and a tech fall. Jackson Mitchell was second at 170 pounds with a pin and a decision. Kyle Oliveira was second at 195 pounds with three decisions.

Brad Cummings won a match in 152 pounds with a major decision.

For Hoover, Ty Sisson won the 126-pound class, going 3-0 and beating Enterprise’s Grier Hunt in the final. Jack Lamey Jr. came home second at 182 pounds, while Broc Metcalf (145) and Ian Addison (152) finished third in their classes.

Keith Christein was fifth in the 160 division. Vincent Aspito (132) and Chaleb Powell (285) also competed for the Bucs.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park boys, as well as the Hoover girls, won in the regional semifinals last week and again in the regional finals Tuesday.

Spain Park earned a win over Sparkman on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and over Huntsville on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Click here for the recap of the Jags' semifinal game, and click here for the story of the Hoover boys and girls semifinal games.

The regional final recaps are posted here.

SOCCER

The Hoover girls soccer team defeated Homewood 2-0 at Waldrop Stadium last Tuesday. Julie Cooke and Reagan George scored the goals for the Lady Bucs, while Lane Morton got the shutout in goal.

Hoover’s boys were also in action Tuesday, falling to Mountain Brook 1-0. The Spartans scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute. Hoover’s girls fell to Thompson 5-3 as well.

Hoover’s boys played again Wednesday, falling to John Carroll 1-0.

Hoover’s girls played in the Lakeshore Shootout over the weekend, winning all three of their matches. They beat White County 3-0, edged Daphne 1-0 and shut out LaGrange 2-0. Against White County, Cooke, Elise Marquardt, and Brooklyn Gernenz scored the goals. Cooke scored the lone goal against Daphne.

Bailee Dowdey opened the scoring with a first half goal and Cooke added a goal in the second half in the final game. The Bucs' defense, led by center backs Sage Thomas and Allie Sanderson along with goal keeper Morton, did not concede a goal in the three tournament games.

BASEBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park baseball teams began their seasons last week. Hoover dropped three games to start things off, falling 6-3 to Hueytown, 5-3 to Bob Jones and 5-3 to Oxford.

Spain Park won two of its first three games, beating Helena 5-4, falling to Stanhope Elmore 12-2, and beating Hueytown 5-2.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams began their seasons last week. Hoover played in the Red & Blue Classic at Vestavia Hills, advancing to the semifinals. The Bucs beat Chelsea 8-1, Athens 10-6 and Pell City 7-5 before falling to Hartselle 4-0.

Spain Park started out by winning all three games in Thompson’s Presidents’ Day Tournament. The Jags edged Northside 2-1, clipped Moody 8-7 and beat Mortimer Jordan 4-2.

