High school sports recap: Jags, Lady Bucs win area tournaments

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. The Jags react after defeating Oak Mountain in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Photo by Todd Lester.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park girls basketball teams began area tournament play last Tuesday.

Hoover’s girls cruised past Tuscaloosa County 64-27 in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. Layla Etchison led the Lady Bucs with 16 points, with Alanah Pooler joining her in double figures with 11 points.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 61-19, ending the Lady Jags’ season.

The Hoover and Spain Park boys got going in the area tournament on Wednesday evening. Hoover’s boys picked up a 67-60 win over Tuscaloosa County to advance to the Area 5 tournament final. The Bucs were led by DeWayne Brown, who had 23 points and 8 rebounds. Salim London added 15 points and 4 assists, while Jarett Fairley also cracked double figures with 10 points and 3 assists. Jonathan Caicedo had 8 points and 5 rebounds, and Elijah Herron hit a pair of key 3-pointers and scored 6 points.

Spain Park fended off Hewitt-Trussville to win 46-36 in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Zach Gray led the Jags with 18 points, Chase James had 12 points and Sam Wright added 10 points. Legion Gaston led Hewitt with 13 points.

Hoover’s girls won the 7A, Area 5 tournament with a 55-27 win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday. Pooler had a big game, scoring 21 points and knocking down five 3-pointers. Reniya Kelly scored 17 points as well.

Hoover’s boys nearly pulled off the same feat, but had to settle for runner-up, as they fell to Vestavia Hills 64-59 on Friday evening. London had 12 points and 5 assists to lead the charge for the Bucs, with Herron also notching 12 points. Brown notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Caicedo added 9 points of his own.

Spain Park did achieve an area tournament win, though, beating Oak Mountain 52-46 on Friday. Wright went for 20 points in a stellar game, while Gray notched 11 points. Matt Heiberger went for 25 points for Oak Mountain.

Hoover and Spain Park begin play at the Class 7A regional tournaments this week. Spain Park’s boys take on Sparkman on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Jacksonville State University. Hoover’s boys and girls will play at Wallace State Community College on Thursday. The girls play James Clemens at noon, with the boys following against Austin at 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams competed in the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend. Hoover finished fifth and Spain Park finished sixth in team competition.

For Hoover, Ty Sisson won the 126-pound weight class, scoring 28 points for the team. Jack Lamey Jr. was second at 182 pounds, while Broc Metcalf (145) and Ian Addison (152) each finished third.

For Spain Park, Bradley Williams won the 138-pound class and William Conlon won the 182-pound division. Rayshod Burts gave the Jags three winners, prevailing at 285 pounds. Jackson Mitchell (170) and Kyle Oliveira (195) each placed second, while Brad Cummings finished fifth at 152 pounds.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team finished off the Lakeshore Shootout with a 2-1 win over Spain Park last Monday. After a scoreless first half, Matthew Kincaid put the Bucs on the board with a breakaway goal, assisted by Graham Houlditch. James Lovoy scored a header, assisted by Henry Patterson, a few minutes later to make it 2-0. Spain Park scored with five minutes to play to get on the board.

Spain Park’s girls opened the 2023 season on Monday, beating Huntsville 1-0.

The Hoover girls soccer team began its season with a 2-0 win over Grissom on Tuesday. After a scoreless first half, Allie Sanderson notched the team’s first goal of the season to put her team ahead. Elise Marquardt added a successful penalty kick to seal the victory.

Hoover’s boys traveled to Montgomery for the Capital of Dreams Classic and fell to Montgomery Academy 1-0 on Thursday.

Spain Park’s boys went to Foley for the Southern Shootout and earned a 3-1 win over St. Paul’s on Thursday.

On Friday, Hoover’s boys finished in a 0-0 draw against Rome.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams each beat Chelsea 8-1 last Monday. The girls swept all three doubles courts, highlights by Abby Gobbels and Kristina Hwangpo’s impressive 10-1 victory. They also won five of the six singles courts. Hannah Hwango won at No. 2 in a thrilling 11-9 match.

The boys won two of the three doubles courts, highlights by seniors Samuel Sellers and Gavin Patton posting a 10-2 win. The boys swept all six singles courts, as senior Anthony Hill fought for a 10-7 victory.

Hoover’s boys and girls swept Pelham 9-0 on Thursday.

OTHER

On Jan. 28, the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) held its 2023 awards luncheon to conclude the ALFCA Convention. The ALFCA awards a yearly scholarship in honor of Dan Washburn, retired executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. This scholarship is based on achievement, character, athletics and leadership within the school and community. Executive Director Jack Wood presented Brayden Urban, a senior at Hoover High School, with the scholarship.

