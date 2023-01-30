High school sports recap: Bucs, Jags wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Arianna Peagler (14) shoots a 2-pointer in a game against Vestavia Hills at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Bucs defeated the Rebels 49-45 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night in area action.

Hoover traveled to Vestavia Hill for a pair of highly anticipated matchups. The Lady Bucs squeaked out a 49-45 win over the Rebels in overtime to clinch the area title. Reniya Kelly led all scorers with 19 points, while Alanah Pooler added 10 points. Anna Towry led Vestavia with 18 points.

Hoover’s boys suffered a 56-48 loss, as the Rebels avenged an earlier loss. For Hoover, Salim London led the team with 14 points. DeWayne Brown posted 11 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks in an impactful performance. Jarett Fairley had 8 points and 6 rebounds, while Jonathan Caicedo added 7 points and 5 boards.

Spain Park split with Chelsea. The Lady Jags fell 60-12, but the boys picked up a 69-47 victory.

Hoover and Spain Park wrapped up area play Friday night.

Hoover celebrated its seniors and swept Tuscaloosa County. The girls won 65-38, with Pooler and Kristen McMillan each scoring 12 points to lead the way. Hoover’s boys won by a similar score, 64-38. London led the charge for the Bucs, going for 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists. Elijah Thomas also posted 13 points, while Elijah Herron added 9 points and Noah McAfee scored 8 points. Brown put together a stat line of 6 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Spain Park was swept at Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Jags suffered an 81-17 loss, while the boys fell on a late basket, 42-40. Sam Wright led the Jags with 16 points, with Zach Gray scoring 8 points. Ray Rolley led Hewitt with 20 points.

Hoover’s girls traveled to Mississippi on Saturday afternoon to play in the Robertson’s Sportswear Classic. The Lady Bucs took down Bartlett of Tennessee 65-40. Kelly had a strong performance posting 22 points. Layla Etchison scored 14 points and Ariana Peagler added 10 points.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team defeated Spain Park last Wednesday in the Battle for the Ball meet. Hoover earned a 48-18 win.

Match results:

106 pounds: Malcom Smith (Hoover) wins in forfeit

113 pounds: Manuel Flores-Bueno (Hoover) wins in forfeit

120 pounds: Landon Sanders (Hoover) over Nathaniel Philman (Spain Park) (Dec. 10-3)

126 pounds: Ty Sissen (Hoover) over Patrick McQueeney (Spain Park) (Fall 0:32)

132 pounds: Vincent Aspito (Hoover) over Sawyer Hardy (Spain Park) (Dec. 10-5)

138 pounds: Bradley Williams (Spain Park) over Broc Metcalf (Hoover) (Dec. 9-2)

145 pounds: Jaxson Carter (Hoover) over Drake Gregory (Spain Park) (Fall 4:15)

152 pounds: Ian Addison (Hoover) over Brad Cummings (Spain Park) (Dec. 6-1)

160 pounds: Keith Christein (Hoover) over Gage Hesting (Spain Park) (Fall 4:52)

170 pounds: Jackson Mitchell (Spain Park) over Kasey Zylstra (Hoover) (Dec. 3-2)

182 pounds: Jack Lamey Jr. (Hoover) wins in forfeit

195 pounds: Alex Burch (Hoover) over Dakarai Shanks (Spain Park) (Dec. 5-3)

220 pounds: Kyle Oliveira (Spain Park) over Leslie Folster (Hoover) (Fall 0:56)

285 pounds: Rayshod Burts (Spain Park) over Chaleb Powell (Hoover) (Fall 3:28)

On Thursday, Hoover split a tri-match, falling to Mortimer Jordan 46-27 but beating Jasper 54-26.

Spain Park swept a tri-match on Thursday, beating Auburn 60-16 and beating Pell City 58-24.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance meet last weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Cannon Peters won the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 55 seconds. RJ Torbor won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.29 seconds. Jay Avery won the long jump at 22 feet, 10 inches. Connor White won pole vault by clearing 15 feet. The boys 4x200-meter relay team also won.

Zachary King was second in the 400, Denver Cash was second in 60 hurdles, Torbor finished second in triple jump and Bradley Shaw was third in shot put.

For the girls, Daisy Luna was third in the 400.

Spain Park also competed at Last Chance. Delaney Vickers won the 800 in 2:18. The boys 4x800 relay team was also victorious. The girls 4x800 team placed third as well.

BOWLING

The Spain Park boys bowling team finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A-7A state tournament last week in Gadsden. Click here for the story of the tournament.

