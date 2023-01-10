High school sports recap: Bucs, Jags start area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Salim London (5) shoots for 3-points in a game against Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Tuscaloosa County last Monday, both suffering a tough loss. The Lady Jags fell 39-34, while the boys suffered a 65-58 defeat.

Hoover and Spain Park opened up area play Friday evening. Hoover traveled to Thompson, while Spain Park hosted Oak Mountain.

Hoover’s girls picked up a 64-21 win, while the boys won 54-45. Salim London was the high scorer with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Jonathan Caicedo posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. DeWayne Brown added 8 points and 9 rebounds, while Jarett Fairley finished with 9 points and 3 assists.

Spain Park’s girls suffered a tough 46-43 loss to Oak Mountain. MC Hunter led the Lady Jags with 13 points, with Jordyn Corey scoring 11 points and Zyian Heyligar adding 10. Spain Park’s boys pulled away from the Eagles in a 76-39 victory. Sam Wright led the Jags with 17 points, followed closely by Zach Gray’s 15 points. Chase James notched 9, Chapman Blevins added 8 and Nick Richardson scored 7 points.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team defeated Oak Mountain 57-21 last Thursday. Ty Sissen (132 pounds), Vincent Aspito (138), Cooper Christian (145), Broc Metcalf (152), Keith Christein (160), Kasey Zylstra (170), Jack Lamey Jr. (182), Alex Burch (195), Fabienne Shuler (220) and Chaleb Powell (285) earned points for the Bucs in the match.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 31-30 last Monday. Brad Cummings (152), Thomas Hardy (160), Jackson Mitchell (182), William Conlon (195), Kyle Oliveira (220), Rayshod Burts (285) and Bradley Williams (138) earned points for the Jags in the match.

Spain Park competed in the Class 7A, Region 3 duals over the weekend. The Jags lost their first two matches, but rallied to win the final two.

They began with a 41-24 loss to Thompson, then fell to Vestavia Hills 42-28. The Jags then turned things around with a convincing 51-21 win over Oak Mountain, before finishing with a 53-15 win over Tuscaloosa County. Williams, Mitchell, Conlon, Oliveira and Burts were unbeaten.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams competed at the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For Hoover, Gabrielle Washington won the 60- and 400-meter dashes. McKenzie Blackledge won the 800 in 2:13.96, while the girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams also crossed the line first.

Daisy Luna and Blackledge followed Washington in the 400 to give Hoover a 1-2-3 finish. Amyah Ellington finished second in the 60-meter hurdles, and Nyel Settles was second in the high jump.

On the boys side, Collin Pate won the pole vault competition by clearing the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches. Bradley Shaw won the shot put with a throw of 53-9. The 4x200 and 4x400 boys relay teams also won.

Dallas Beck finished third in the 400, Cannon Peters was second in the 800, RJ Torbor was third in the 60 hurdles and second in the triple jump, Jordan Woolen finished second in the high jump, Connor White was second in pole vault and Toshi Yamamoto finished third in shot put.

For Spain Park, Delaney Vickers finished fifth in the 800-meter run. Kenneth Bishop was also sixth in the 1,600.

