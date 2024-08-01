Parmley: The best season yet

× Expand Graphic by Cady Inabinett Sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Briarwood Christian School head coach Matthew Forester said it best earlier this summer: “You get to begin a whole new process. It doesn’t matter how many returning starters you have. It doesn’t matter how many guys played last year. This is a new thing.”

So, here we are, with the 2024 high school football season upon us. The records from last year have been wiped clean. Nothing is given and no one knows how it’s all about to unfold.

If you’re reading this, you’re likely at least somewhat familiar with one or more of the publications we produce at Starnes Media: 280 Living, Hoover Sun, Homewood Star, Village Living, Vestavia Voice and Cahaba Sun. Those comprise the coverage area that brings these 11 high schools to one magazine, the Under the Lights preseason special.

You’ll be able to find that around town in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for everything you need to know about Briarwood, Chelsea, Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville, Homewood, Hoover, John Carroll, Mountain Brook, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills.

This year, we’re rolling out social media channels to house all of our high school sports coverage, which typically gets spread out amongst all of those different publications. CLICK THIS LINK so you can find us on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok, as well as sign up for our newsletter that drops each Saturday morning. Do me a favor and give us a follow, please.

We’ve got big plans for this football season. The Under the Lights podcast with Gary Lloyd and myself will continue, better than ever. We will continue to be the place you go to find out what happened in the games around town. There will be plenty of content throughout the week to keep you up to speed on your favorite team, in addition to your rivals.

We’ll be building much of our content surrounding a Game of the Week, and you’ll be able to let us know who you think should be the Player of the Week. There’s more where that came from, as well.

This is my ninth high school football season at Starnes Media (time flies!), and I think it’s set to be the best one yet.

Follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X at @KyleParmley, or reach out to him via email at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.