Young Bucs ready to grow into new roles

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover's Lindsey Westhoven (20) during a game between Auburn and Hoover on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover.

The Hoover High School softball team has been on an elite run of late.

In three of the last four years, the Buccaneers have finished among the top four at the Class 7A state tournament. They built on a fourth-place finish in 2021 to earn third-place results at the 2023 and 2024 state tournaments.

The Bucs have a unique challenge ahead of them if they hope to repeat that success. Hoover had a large and productive senior class last season. There will be many new faces on the field this spring, and the returning players will be asked to step into more pivotal roles.

“It’s going to be different than what we’ve seen the past couple years,” Hoover head coach Trey Matlock said.

The only seniors on the 2025 roster are twins Lindsey and Haley Westhoven, who recently signed to play at the University of North Alabama. Lindsey Westhoven is a catcher, her leadership being utilized in many ways on and off the field. Haley Westhoven will anchor the pitching staff this season, with the left-hander also contributing in the lineup.

“Their competitiveness will fire everybody up, and they’ll get the young ones going,” Matlock said. “They’ve been part of the runs that we’ve had in the past.”

Also returning with significant varsity experience are infielders Mollie Hanson, Ava Hartman and Avi Davis.

Hanson will likely play third base for the Bucs this spring but can catch as well. She recently committed to play at Berry College after emerging last spring and putting together a strong offseason. Hanson was one of only three players to homer off Daphne’s Vic Moten, the Class 7A Player of the Year in 2024.

Davis and Hartman are likely to play on the right side of the infield, but both have the versatility to play multiple spots.

“A year under their belt was good for them,” Matlock said of all three. “Hopefully they can continue to grow from last year and do well when we need them.”

Haley Westhoven will be supported by two middle school pitchers, Caroline Chaney and Aaliyah Hayes. Matlock said all three will see “a lot of innings.”

A breakout candidate is Avery Chaney, a sophomore who can play middle infield or outfield. She got some varsity time last year and will become a regular this season. Cheyenne Conner will be in the mix in the outfield, as will newcomer Regan Lawson, who moved to Hoover this year.

Hailey Nichols transferred to Hoover from Spain Park. She gives the Bucs another catcher and a versatile option. Brianna Morales and Hadley Williams will contribute this spring as well.

One of Matlock’s favorite things about this roster is its flexibility. It’s more about “finding the right pieces of the puzzle,” since so many players have the versatility to play multiple positions.

“It’s going to be a learning curve early in the year,” Matlock said.

The Bucs play in a competitive area, featuring reigning state champion Hewitt-Trussville, along with Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain in Class 7A, Area 6.

Hoover also takes on Spain Park, Gardendale, Hamilton, Chelsea, McAdory, Helena, Mountain Brook and Hazel Green in a tough schedule.