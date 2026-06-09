Will Adams named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsay Handey. Will Adams (8) Hoover's Will Adams capped off a stellar career with Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Hoover High School senior Will Adams has been named the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Buccaneers to a 24-17 record this spring. Adams hit for a .489 average with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in while scoring 37 runs. On the mound, he posted a 4-0 record with 55 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .179 average. He was also an invitee to the USA Baseball 18U National Team training camp.

Adams has maintained a 4.0 GPA and has volunteered at the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, served as a Hoover High School Peer Helper and participated in the Teens Need Teens Club, speaking at Hoover schools about the dangers of substance abuse.

Adams has signed with LSU but is projected as an early-round pick in July's MLB Draft.

Gatorade contributed to this report.