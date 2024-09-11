Week 4 Under the Lights: Bucs head to Hewitt in Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Another important slate of region games awaits many of the high school football teams in the Under the Lights coverage area. Here's a snapshot of each of the games we will be covering this Friday night.

Hoover (2-1) at Hewitt-Trussville (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover blew past Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35-6; Hewitt-Trussville scored late to beat Vestavia Hills 18-14.

What to watch: Both Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover got off to 1-0 starts in Class 7A, Region 3 with victories last week. The Bucs did it in dominant fashion, while the Huskies had to pull off some late heroics to earn a win. These two teams are certainly expected to compete for playoff berths and the winner of this game has an inside track to potential home field advantage in the first round in a couple months. Hewitt-Trussville will look to establish its offense earlier than last week, when it struggled to move the ball until the fourth quarter. Hoover showed it has plenty of playmakers on offense, with five different players scoring touchdowns last week. The Under the Lights Game of the Week promises to be a good one.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville rolled past Hoover 40-7 in the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 17, 2023. Hewitt knocked off Hoover twice last year, just the fifth and sixth time in 28 previous meetings the Huskies had done so.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville remains at home to take on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Hoover plays host to Prattville.

Spain Park (2-0) at Helena (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Spain Park took an open date; Helena blew past Chilton County 48-13.

What to watch: Spain Park had last week off after scoring a triumphant victory over Hoover in its annual city rivalry game. The Jags have looked the part of one of the best teams in Class 6A so far this season, and enter region play against a Helena team that is certainly a playoff contender. It will be the first home game of the year for Helena, a team looking to build upon a nine-win season a year ago.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Spain Park and Helena.

Next week: Spain Park will host Benjamin Russell; Helena remains at home for a non-region game against Moody.

Mountain Brook (2-1) vs. Pell City (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook edged Hueytown 23-21; Pell City suffered a 45-0 loss to Clay-Chalkville.

What to watch: Mountain Brook enters region play this week after three tune-up games. The Spartans look like a team that will look to control the lines of scrimmage. When they can do that, they are able to compete with anybody. They will look to start off region play on the right foot against a Pell City team that has been up and down in the early weeks of the season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Pell City 23-16 on Oct. 10, 1997. The Spartans have won four of the five previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook stays at home to take on Oxford next week; Pell City hosts Huffman.

Briarwood (0-3) at Carver-Birmingham (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Carver High School

Last week: Briarwood fell to Ramsay 24-13; Carver knocked off John Carroll 26-7.

What to watch: It’s been a tough start to the season for Briarwood, a team that has played three formidable foes to begin the season. Much of that has been without the Lions’ best player, Luke Reynolds, as well. But there is still plenty of time to get the ship righted, as Briarwood enters a portion of the schedule that should be much more forgiving than the first three contests.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Carver 35-13 on Nov. 7, 1997. The Lions won both previous meetings between the two foes.

Next week: Briarwood returns home to take on Wenonah; Carver hits the road to take on Hayden.

Oak Mountain (2-1) at Thompson (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Oak Mountain lost to Prattville 35-28; Thompson blew past Tuscaloosa County 47-7.

What to watch: Oak Mountain suffered a hard-fought loss to Prattville last week in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener. The Eagles have had a promising start to the campaign, but it does not get much tougher than a road trip to Thompson. Oak Mountain has struggled with the upper echelon of Region 3 in recent years, so being able to hang around and make this game a competitive one is a worthy goal.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Oak Mountain 68-7 on Oct. 13, 2023. Thompson holds a 12-9 edge in the series and the

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Tuscaloosa County; Thompson travels to Vestavia Hills.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) vs. Shades Valley (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Pell City 45-0; Shades Valley dropped a 45-21 decision to Oxford.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has looked really strong the first three weeks, as the Cougars have found the rhythm on offense and have allowed just two touchdowns through three games. Aaron Frye is settling in at quarterback, Aaron Osley and Joshua Woods are a dynamic tandem in the backfield, and a host of receivers is making life difficult on opposing defenses.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Shades Valley 62-7 on Oct. 27, 2023. The teams have met 23 times, with Shades Valley only taking three wins in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville takes an open date next week; Shades Valley returns home to face Pinson Valley.

Homewood (3-0) vs. Woodlawn (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood rolled past Mortimer Jordan 49-21; Woodlawn lost to Minor 48-27.

What to watch: Homewood is off to a roaring start in 2024, having handled each of its first three opponents. The Patriots should be able to accomplish much of the same this week, as a matchup with Woodlawn offers them the chance to go to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region action.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Woodlawn 49-14 on Sept. 17, 2021. The teams have met three previous times, with Homewood winning each.

Next week: Homewood heads back on the road for a Thursday night matchup against Jackson-Olin; Woodlawn plays at Mortimer Jordan.

John Carroll (0-3) vs. Hayden (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered a 26-7 loss at Carver-Birmingham; Hayden fell to Douglas 41-6.

What to watch: John Carroll has struggled to find its footing with an inexperienced group so far in 2024, but the Cavs still have plenty to look forward to this fall. This week offers an opportunity to get off the mat and notch their first win of the season, one that would do plenty for their potential playoff hopes and their confidence.

Last meeting: John Carroll blew past Hayden 44-6 on Sept. 15, 2023. The teams have split four previous matchups.

Next week: John Carroll takes on Ramsay next week; Hayden hosts Carver-Birmingham.

Vestavia Hills (0-3) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hillcrest High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills suffered an 18-14 loss to Hewitt-Trussville; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa was beaten by Hoover 35-6.

What to watch: This is a pivotal game in what will be a tight Class 7A, Region 3 race this fall. The Rebels showed great improvement in many areas last week, leading Hewitt-Trussville most of the game until the Huskies went ahead in the final minute. Hillcrest handled a couple of 7A, Region 4 teams to start the season, but the jump to a Region 3 team in Hoover did not go well. The Patriots will look to prove they have what it takes to make a playoff push in their first year as a 7A squad.

Last meeting: Hillcrest beat Vestavia Hills 17-14 on Nov. 11, 2011, in the second round of the state playoffs. The teams have met three previous times, all in the playoffs, with Hillcrest winning twice.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Thompson next week; Hillcrest hits the road to play Hewitt-Trussville.

Historical context courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

