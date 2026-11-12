Hoover’s Troy King bowls perfect game against Thompson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling Hoover's Troy King bowled a perfect game against Thompson. Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling.

Hoover High School junior Troy King bowled a perfect game of 300 on Nov. 5 at Vestavia Bowl, the second perfect game in the program’s history.

The 300 came during the Bucs’ region win over Thompson.

King has been a varsity starter since his freshman year. As a sophomore last season, he was a starter on the Hoover team that finished as the state runner-up.

The perfect game is the high point of a strong junior season. King also has individual games of 255, 246, 226 and 223 this year, and he rolled a 412 two-game series at the inaugural Hoover Bowling Invitational on Oct. 26.