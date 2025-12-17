Hoover native Ryan Pugh joins App State football staff

× Expand Graphic courtesy of App State Football Ryan Pugh is the new offensive line coach at App State. Graphic courtesy of App State Football.

Ryan Pugh, a Hoover native and prep standout on the football field with the Bucs, is taking the next step in his football coaching journey.

Pugh has been hired as the offensive line coach at App State, head coach Dowell Loggains announced Wednesday.

"Ryan brings a championship pedigree as both a player and a coach, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to App State," Loggains said. "He is a well-regarded offensive mind who has experience as both an O-line coach and a coordinator. His time as a national championship-winning center at Auburn gives him instant credibility with our players as well."

Pugh has made several stops in a coaching career that began in 2012, following his playing years at Auburn. He played at Auburn from 2007-10, helping the Tigers to a national championship in 2010 under head coach Gene Chizik.

Pugh was a graduate assistant at Auburn, Virginia Tech (2013), Cincinnati (2014) and LSU (2015), before serving as offensive line coach at UTSA (2016-17) and BYU (2018).

For two years, Pugh served as the offensive coordinator at Troy (2019-20) and was the offensive line coach at Southern in 2021. He has spent the last four seasons at Abilene Christian.