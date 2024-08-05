Hoover native Will Reichard set to become NFL starter

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics. Will Reichard recently capped off a stellar career at the University of Alabama. Now, he appears in line to become the starting kicker for the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Photo courtesy of UA Athletics. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Former Hoover High football coach Josh Niblett and his wife, Karon Niblett, talk with former Hoover and Alabama football kicker Will Reichard during a reception for Reichard at Hoover City Hall on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Reichard was honored by the Hoover mayor and City Council as a "hometown hero" for breaking the NCAA record for most points scored by any football player. × 3 of 3 Expand Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover kicker Will Reichard(2) and holder Jesse Kelley(31) watch as a kick splits the uiprights during a game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Prev Next

It hasn’t taken Hoover native Will Reichard long to make waves in the National Football League.

Reichard, who played the last five years at the University of Alabama, was drafted in April by the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings selected Reichard in the sixth round, using pick No. 203 on him.

Ahead of the Vikings’ first preseason game this weekend, Reichard appears to have won the job as Minnesota’s starting kicker as a rookie. Minnesota trimmed its roster, leaving Reichard as the only placekicker on the depth chart.

“I’m not really thinking about it too much. I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and trying to find the best version of myself every day I come out here,” Reichard said via an interview posted on the Vikings’ website.

Reichard broke the NCAA record for points scored in a career in the Iron Bowl last fall en route to putting the finishing touches on a stellar college career. In his high school career at Hoover, Reichard converted 27-of-31 field goals, made all 109 of his extra point attempts and sent 99% of his kickoffs for touchback.